Wilson qualifies for gold medal match at World Bowls Championships

Bendigo's Aaron Wilson will bowl for gold on Saturday in the men's pairs final at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.
Wilson and team-mate Aaron Teys advanced to the final after producing two outstanding performances in Friday's quarter-finals and semi-finals.
After finishing second in their pool, Wilson and Teys drew in-form Scottish duo Jason Banks and Iain McLean in the quarter-finals.
In an emphatic display, Wilson and Teys thrashed the Scottish team 19-2.
That set up a semi-final clash with Malaysian pair Shameer Bin Dzulkeple and Soufi Bin Rusli, who had upset the Welsh team of Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen.
Salmon and Breen had previously defeated Wilson and Teys in pool play.
The semi-final was one-way traffic as Wilson and Teys dominated the Malaysians 23-12.
Wilson and Teys will play Ireland's Adam McKeown and Gary Kelly in Saturday afternoon's gold medal game at Club Helensvale.
Wilson, 31, has previously won gold in the pairs at world championship level in 2016.
He'll also represent Australia in the men's singles at the world titles.
The singles competition starts on Tuesday, with Wilson the top seed in section four.
