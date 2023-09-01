Bendigo Advertiser
Wilson qualifies for gold medal match at World Bowls Championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Aaron Wilson will bowl for gold at the world titles on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images
Bendigo's Aaron Wilson will bowl for gold on Saturday in the men's pairs final at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

