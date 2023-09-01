A Western Region first constable has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault.
The 35-year-old male officer was charged following an internal Victoria Police investigation.
The charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred between 2018 and 2020 in western Victoria while the member was off duty.
The man will appear before a court at a later date.
The Victoria Police Western Region includes Bendigo, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Ballarat, Geelong, and Horsham among other service areas.
