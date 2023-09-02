Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Lauren Starr unearths women of the Goldfields in 'Luminaries'

September 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Lauren Starr with her artwork Pygmalion. Picture by Darren Howe
Artist Lauren Starr with her artwork Pygmalion. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo artist Lauren Starr's ghosts now live in frames.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.