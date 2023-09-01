BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL - This week's top 20 player rankings

THIS week's Bendigo Addy player rankings for the Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central leagues.
THIS WEEK'S RANKINGS INCLUDE ONLY PLAYERS WHOSE SEASONS ARE STILL ALIVE.
How players earn their points:
The Addy's player rankings use a system based on the weekly six best players submitted by clubs, with a weighting given towards contributions made to a winning team (similar to the starting point for umpires in casting votes post-match) that produce a ranking total.
The points system:
Winning team - 1st best (16.0 points); 2nd best (13.5); 3rd best (11.0); 4th best (8.5); 5th best (6.0); 6th best (3.5).
Losing team - 1st best (7.0); 2nd best (6.0); 3rd best (5.0); 4th best (4.0); 5th best (3.0); 6th best (2.0).
Drawn game (both teams) - 1st best (10.0); 2nd best (8.5); 3rd best (7.0); 4th best (5.5); 5th best (4.0); 6th best (2.5).
In short, the rankings aim to reflect performing consistently and playing key roles in helping teams to win games.
