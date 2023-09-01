NCFL: Date with destiny to be booked by Tigers or Bulls

The top two NCFL teams are set for battle in a bid to be the first side through to the 2023 grand final on Saturday.
Reigning premiers, Birchip-Watchem will need to deliver Sea Lake-Nandaly's its first loss of the season if they are to take their biggest step yet in their quest for back-to-back triumphs.
While the Bulls only finished one win ahead of Donald in the regular season, these sides are the clear two best in the league, and they also possess the two premier NCFL players.
Bulls midfielder Nicholas Rippon and Tigers midfielder Trent Donnan couldn't be separated in this year's Feeny Medal, with both stars finishing on 20 votes, and it will be hard to split the pair apart on Saturday.
"Knowing Trent (Donnan), I reckon he'll put himself straight to Rippon because he's the sort of guy who'll want to get one up on the other," Tigers coach Bryce Delmenico said.
They are only two, though, of a dozen midfielders between the sides who'll prove crucial to this contest with the smaller dimensions of Wycheproof Recreation Reserve and finals intensity set to make this a game won from contested possession and clearance, according to Delmenico.
"It will be quite contested early on, I'm predicting," he said.
"In a game like this, it takes a while for the match to settle down and open up, so we'll have to work super hard in the first half."
Pressure up the ground will be vital to the Bulls' success if returning gun Joshua Jenkins isn't to get off the leash again.
In their previous meeting, Jenkins kicked seven of the Tigers' 12 goals, with the former AFL player getting in behind the last defender on numerous occasions.
Lessons were learnt from that day, said Bulls coach Trevor Ryan, who is backing seasoned veteran Jos Builder to get another crack at the Tigers full forward.
"Jos (Builder) been a good defender this year, and I'm confident in my belief of him," Ryan said.
"He went into that game with a plan to beat him to the ball, and it didn't work because they were getting deep entries, which suited Jenkins, so we've taken some lessons away from that game, including playing on his back shoulder."
Jack Poulton is the other prominent inclusion for the Tigers, while Lachlan Ryan is back at the expense of Sean Hogan for the Bulls.
In their previous two meetings this season, the Tigers won both times but only by a combined margin of 15 points.
These near misses have left Ryan optimistic they can sentence the Tigers to their first defeat since the 2022 preliminary final.
"We're confident without being overconfident because we haven't been blown out of the park by them, which gives us the belief that we're doing some things right," he said.
"But we need to control our ball movement more than in the previous encounters.
"We seemed to be able to win it back but kept coughing it up unnecessarily."
The loser will face Nullawil in the preliminary final next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.