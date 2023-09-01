Two Bendigo students have revealed their striking idea for social change with the words "You know when guys are like, 'I bet it's not as painful as a kick in the nuts'?"
That was the opening line from one of the fabulous pitches offered at the La Trobe University Bendigo social innovators program collaboration with the Crazy Ideas College on Friday, September 1.
The program brought together 60 year nine student students from Bendigo schools to help them develop solutions to global problems.
Girton Grammar students Lucy and Maggie said their "go with the flow" campaign idea would help boys understand period pain.
They suggested activities around the school like getting boys to do their homework "with their foot in a bucket of ice" or running around an oval with their stomach constricted - to help men and boys understand the painful part of life.
The team from Bendigo South East College presented an idea inspired by one student's experience with bullying.
An in-school quiet space for young people with anxiety or a learning differences was their suggestion and the panel of community partners was impressed at the simple and easily implementable concept that they said could play a powerful role in the school lives of students.
Crusoe College, Bendigo South East College, Marist College and Girton Grammar School teams brought ideas including supermarket-based programs for rubbish collection and ways to get children interested in electric cars.
Others wanted education platforms and phone apps catering more to different learning styles, increasing healthy food options for young people in school canteens and paying young people to encouraging exercise.
La Trobe University senior engagement coordinator Caitlin Rogers said the program equipped the students with essential skills to help nurture new ideas.
"La Trobe University believes in the power of these young innovators to drive positive change in our communities and beyond," Ms Rogers said.
"We look forward to seeing their ideas come to life and are excited about the possibilities they will present for the Bendigo community."
The students worked through workshops using the "design thinking process connecting empathy, social awareness and applying entrepreneurial skills" to come up with potentially life-changing ideas.
The Crazy Ideas College began in 2018 and founding director Kieran Murrihy said the program often generates surprising ideas.
"We all benefit when we unlock the ingenuity, resourcefulness and optimism of young people," Mr Murrihy said.
"That is why when young people participate in the CIC program they learn the methodologies, tools and mindsets that will enable them to build healthy and prosperous futures for themselves and their communities."
