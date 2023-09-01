The Bendigo Pioneers' season goes on the line in Sunday's Coatest Talent League wildcard round.
After finishing 10th on the ladder, the Pioneers play the seventh-placed Geelong Falcons at Mars Stadium in Ballarat in an elimination game.
The Pioneers and Falcons met last weekend, with Geelong winning by 17 points.
This time around the Pioneers will have the services of potential AFL Draft number one pick Harley Reid, fellow Vic Country representative Archer Day-Wicks and exciting key position prospect Jobe Shanahan.
The Pioneers have lost three games on the trot, but coach Danny O'Bree was not concerned by the form slump.
He's confident his side can emulate last year's squad which caused an upset in the wildcard round.
"Internally, we've been trying to build towards this weekend to give it our best,'' O'Bree said.
"We've had a mindset to give some of the players some extra time off. We don't quite have the momentum we had going into the wildcard round last year, but what we've been building on is starting to come together.
"Hopefully, we can put it all together on the day."
O'Bree said Reid, who missed last week because of a knee injury, was
"Harley is 100 per cent, he has no issues,'' O'Bree said.
"He'll go straight into the pivot (centre) and, hopefully, he has a big game."
O'Bree said the second-year players who experienced last year's finals run had an extra pep in their step at training this week.
"There's been a lot of talk about the excitement of last year and the great memories they have,'' O'Bree said.
"The talk has been about hard work and doing the little things well that contribute to not only individual success, but team success as well.
"The exciting part is that the players who did experience it last year can lead the way on Sunday."
Pioneers squad to play Geelong on Sunday:
B: Bailey Cain, Eli Pearce, Mailk Gordon
Hb: Pala Kuma, William Burke, Tobie Travaglia
C: Connor Evans, Harley Reid, Taj McMillan
Hf: Dayten Uerata, Hugh Byrne, Archer Day-Wicks
F: Jobe Shanahan, Shaun Watson, Tom Evans
Foll: Jacob Nihill, Oskar Smartt, R.J Watson
Inter: Oliver Morris, Charlie Hillier, Jed Daniels, Angus Toll, Lachlan Hogan
