Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Last chance for Pioneers to shine in Coates Talent League

Updated September 1 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harkey Reid returns to Bendigo Pioneers line-up this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
Harkey Reid returns to Bendigo Pioneers line-up this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Pioneers' season goes on the line in Sunday's Coatest Talent League wildcard round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.