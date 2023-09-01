Harding Medal winner Collis to miss LVFNL preliminary final

PYRAMID Hill will go into Saturday's Loddon Valley league preliminary final without Harding Medal winner Dylan Collis.
Despite playing just seven home and away games, Collins won the Harding Medal on Monday night with 19 votes.
However, a quad concern will keep the smooth moving midfielder out of the preliminary final against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Calivil.
But should the Bulldogs win and advance to the grand final against Marong the following week, coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said Collis would be clear to play.
"He's a bit tight in the quad; he did it in the first quarter last week (against Marong), so he did well to get through the game," Fitzpatrick said on Friday.
"It's a bit too much of a risk this week, but he will definitely be available next week should we get through."
Collis is the only absentee from the Bulldogs' best 22, with the side in far better shape than this time year when they were decimated by injuries and upset by Bridgewater in the preliminary final.
From last week's team that served it right up to the undefeated Marong in the second semi-final before going down by 24 points the Bulldogs have two key additions with ruckman Lachlan Sidebottom and forward Bailey George returning.
George, who has kicked 24 goals for the season, hasn't played since injuring his shoulder against Bridgewater on July 15.
Pyramid Hill - whose only three losses this year have come against Marong - goes into Saturday's clash having won all three meetings against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine this year.
Their most recent encounter was the qualifying final a fortnight ago when the Bulldogs dominated after quarter-time and won by 69 points.
The Bears bounced back last week with a 49-point first semi-final win over Bridgewater, with their defence strengthened by the return of key backman Ryan Prendergast, while Zac Stone is also an inclusion.
"We were really disappointed with the way we played against Pyramid Hill a couple of weeks ago," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"That was one of our worst performances of the year, but we will go into Saturday super confident that if we can get it right we will give ourselves a good chance.
"Our confidence is up from a good win last week and we've got to carry that momentum into Saturday."
