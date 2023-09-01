HDFNL: Town of Heathcote buzzing as Saints re-emerge: Jacques

NEWLY-crowned Sam Cheatley Medal winner Liam Jacques says the town of Heathcote is buzzing as the Saints prepare to vie for a berth in the Heathcote District league grand final on Saturday.
Jacques won the HDFNL's Sam Cheatley Medal on Wednesday night with 23 votes, becoming the first Saints' player since Damian Willox in 1998 to claim the league's top honour.
Now the gun midfielder is determined to add a premiership medal alongside the Cheatley, just like Lockington-Bamawm United ruckman Tyler Phillips did last year.
On Saturday the Saints will play in their first senior final since 2013 when they take on White Hills in the second semi-final at Colbinabbin.
Heathcote's A grade netball team also broke a lengthy finals drought this year, finishing in the top five for the first time since 2011 in what has been a major year of resurgence for the club.
Not only has Heathcote's senior team returned to the finals for the first time in a decade, the Saints have done so by finishing on top of the ladder.
"The whole town is absolutely buzzing with how the club is going," Jacques said on Friday.
"We set a goal at the start of the year to finish in the top three after just missing out on the finals last season.
"We were cemented in the top three with maybe four or five weeks to go in the season and then we spoke about taking it to the next level and striving to finish on top."
The Saints claimed top spot on the ladder with a 13-3 record and on Wednesday night had two of the top three vote-getters in the Sam Cheatley Medal.
Jacques clinched victory with a three-vote performance in the final round against Huntly to finish on 23, while team-mate Braden Padmore was third on 20.
Sandwiched between the two Saints' guns was LBU's Phillips (21), who was the back-to-back winner in 2021-22.
Jacques joins Willox, Wayne Bell (1989), Peter Safstrom (1980), Tony Audley (1976) and Warren Elsbury (1967) as Saints' players to have won the Cheatley Medal.
"It hasn't sunk in yet," Jacques said.
Jacques is a born and bred Heathcote player who has also played in the VFL with the Northern Blues, Bridgewater in the Loddon Valley league and Golden Square in the Bendigo league.
Jacques returned to the Saints this year from Golden Square and - as Wednesday night proved - has been instrumental in the engine room in their charge back up the ladder and into premiership contention.
Either the Saints or White Hills will be the first team through to the September 16 grand final after the second semi-final clash at Colbinabbin on Saturday.
The Saints and Demons split their home and away meetings 1-1.
White Hills prevailed in one of the games of the season by two points under lights in round three, while the Saints won their return bout by 29 points in round 12.
The Saints have had the chance to freshen up with last week off, while the Demons are coming off a 40-point win over North Bendigo in last Saturday's qualifying final.
While the loser of the Heathcote-White Hills game will live to fight another day, not so for North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant.
The Bulldogs and Blues will put their seasons on the line against each other in Sunday's first semi-final at Elmore.
The Bulldogs used up their double chance with last week's loss to White Hills, while the Blues have already survived one cut-throat final having defeated Leitchville-Gunbower by 26 points in the elimination final.
The Bulldogs and Blues are 1-1 from their two meetings so far this year.
1 Liam Jacques (HFNC) 23
2 Tyler Phillips (LBU) 21
3 Braden Padmore (HFNC) 20
4 Adam Baird (MP) 14
5 Jobee Warde (LG) 14
6 Liam Bartels (WH) 13
7 Mitch Rovers (MP) 12
8 Nathan Newlan (NB) 12
9 Aarryn Craig * (NB) 11
10 Daniel Russell (EFNC) 11
11 Nicholas Warnock (WH) 11
12 Ben Taylor (WH) 10
13 Jordan Ford (NB) 10
14 Ben Weightman (MP) 9
15 Dylan Gordon (EFNC) 9
16 Kaiden Antonowicz (WH) 9
17 Brodie Collins (LBU) 8
18 Caleb Heslop (LG) 8
19 Chris Down (MP) 8
20 Dylan Klemm (NB) 7
21 Jesse Davies (HFNC) 7
22 Nicholas Waterson (NB) 7
23 Christopher Horman (LG) 6
24 Eli Pearce (WH) 5
25 Harry Whittle (HUN) 5
26 Hoby Bussey (LG) 5
27 Jake Hall (NB) 5
28 Jed Brain (CFNC) 5
29 Jeremy Lambden (NB) 5
30 Jeremy Mundie (LBU) 5
31 Rhys Holmberg (EFNC) 5
32 Steve Kairn (HUN) 5
33 William Wallace (MP) 5
34 Austin Windridge (LG) 4
35 Jake Pallpratt (WH) 4
36 Jesse Collins (LBU) 4
37 Nathan Kay (EFNC) 4
38 Ben Knight (NB) 3
39 Benjamin Barton (CFNC) 3
40 Blake Hogan (WH) 3
41 Callum Birch (HFNC) 3
42 Codie Price (HFNC) 3
43 David Price (CFNC) 3
44 Jacob Styles (EFNC) 3
45 Jordan Marcroft (HFNC) 3
46 Kai Cavallaro (HFNC) 3
47 Laine Fitzgerald (CFNC) 3
48 Matthew Jeffries (HUN) 3
49 Max Johnson (LBU) 3
50 Mitch Billings (HUN) 3
51 Oskar Smartt (LG) 3
52 Pat O'Brien (MP) 3
53 Patrick Eefting (WH) 3
54 Zachary Hislop (LG) 3
55 Alex Van Ruiswyk (CFNC) 2
56 Brock Kennedy (LBU) 2
57 Corey Grindlay (HFNC) 2
58 Daniel Laffy (EFNC) 2
59 Hakeem Johnson (NB) 2
60 Jackson Fry (HFNC) 2
61 Jasper McArdle (CFNC) 2
62 Joseph Wolfe (LBU) 2
63 Josh Hawken (LG) 2
64 Jye Keath (LG) 2
65 Ryan Walker (WH) 2
66 Shane Harris (NB) 2
67 Shelby Ludlow-Lambrick (LG) 2
68 Timothy Devereaux (NB) 2
69 Tom Brereton (LG) 2
70 Tyler McNamara (MP) 2
71 William Lowe (CFNC) 2
72 Zebb Murrell (MP) 2
73 Aidan Basile (CFNC) 1
74 Anthony McMahon (LBU) 1
75 Baxter Anderson (LBU) 1
76 Brady Childs (WH) 1
77 Cody Riddick (NB) 1
78 Connor Aldous (CFNC) 1
79 Connor Hamilton (HFNC) 1
80 Dylan Friedberger (EFNC) 1
81 Fletcher White (MP) 1
82 Jake Miller (WH) 1
83 Jarrad Kyne (EFNC) 1
84 Jaxson Nihill (MP) 1
85 Lachlan Sverns (LG) 1
86 Mitchell Dole (WH) 1
87 Nathan McLellan (LG) 1
88 Nick Knight (CFNC) 1
89 Rhys Irwin (WH) 1
90 Sam McHale (EFNC) 1
91 Thomas Brereton (WH) 1
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.