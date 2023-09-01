La Trobe University's Bendigo campus has achieved net zero emissions.
Pro vice-chancellor (regional), associate professor Melanie Bish said the university set a $75 million commitment in 2019 for the entire organisation to be carbon neutral by 2029.
"We have given ourselves 10 years to make the University carbon neutral and reaching net-zero across all of our regional campuses within three years is a testament to our leadership in this space," she said.
"La Trobe has a long and proud history of pursuing sustainable practices and we are committed to being sustainable today and into the future.
"In addition to the environmental benefits, we anticipate substantial long-term cost savings as a result of these sustainable measures that have been implemented."
At the Bendigo campus, the organisation had installed rooftop solar panels, energy efficient LED lights and mechanical system efficiency upgrades.
According to La Trobe, overall consumption was down by 40 per cent.
Twelve electric vehicle chargers have been installed for use to by the community, staff, students and partners and eight for fleet use.
The university's health building was the first fully electric building at La Trobe and there are 3875 solar panels producing enough power for over 300 households.
The announcement comes after Tesla revealed plans to open 10 "superchargers" in Victoria, including in Bendigo.
