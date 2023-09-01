The first CV League One grand final berth will be decided on Sunday when the two best teams in the women's competition do battle.
Championship winners Strathfieldsaye Colts United host Spring Gully United from 11.30am on Sunday, with the winner to advance directly to the grand final a fortnight later.
Colts have had the wood on the Reds over the past two seasons, but the gap between the two teams appears to be closing.
After Gully won their first match last year in championship play 5-2, Colts won 3-1, 8-2 and then 3-1 in the grand final.
Colts won their first battle this year 4-0, but their second encounter was a 2-1 win to Colts in a match that could have gone either way.
The Reds go into the semi-final clash full of confidence having won their past four games by a combined scoreline of 20-4.
Shepparton United will start favourite in the cut-throat first semi-final against Tatura.
The League Cup winners have had the better overall form across the season, but Tatura did defeat United in their first clash this season.
The Shepparton United-Tatura clash is scheduled for 2pm at Strathfieldsaye.
Two elimination finals will be played on the opening weekend of League One Men's finals.
Championship winner Tatura and second-placed Shepparton South have the weekend off and await the winners of the elimination finals.
At Epsom on Sunday afternoon, the home team hosts Spring Gully United from 3pm.
The Scorpions are coming off impressive back-to-back wins over FC Eaglehawk and Shepparton United.
The young Reds enter the finals on a four-game losing streak, but they did defeat Epsom the last time the two teams met.
At Stanley Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Shepparton United tackles FC Eaglehawk.
FC Eaglehawk was building momentum towards the finals, but fell away late in the season by losing its last three home and away games.
The teams split their championship season encounters and another tight game is expected on Sunday.
Both men's matches are scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.
