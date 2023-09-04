Bendigo women seeking to expand their careers have benefited from a Victorian Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at gender equality.
The Chamber Change is a four-stage program designed to give participants career insights, advice on skills and expertise and a chance to grow their networks.
The programs are guided by a select group of 'women champions' who present at each sessions under the topics of either balance, empower or career journey.
More than 70 of Bendigo's best and brightest business women came together at Bendigo TAFE in August for the third stage of the Chamber Change event.
The event was spearheaded by Deputy Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan.
Other guest speakers at the event included Bendigo TAFE chief executive officer Sally Curtain and AFS and Associates CEO Kate Mannix who shared their career journey and leadership insights with the group.
Ms Allan told the audience to grab the opportunities, be prepared and work hard.
She congratulated the Victorian Chamber for bringing its women's leadership program to Bendigo, saying it demonstrated the chamber's strong regional footprint.
Chamber Change was created to fulfil a need for women in Victoria's business community.
Since its launch, Chamber Change has completed three programs, the ongoing quality of which led to global recognition through a Best Gender Equity Project nomination at the World Chambers Congress (WCC) in May 2023.
The Best Gender Equity Project award identified chambers that implemented successful gender balance initiatives, showing positive outcomes for the sustainable development of chambers and their local communities.
The most recent Chamber Change program - held from June to August 2023 - received 100 per cent positive feedback for empowering participants and setting them up for success; organisations benefiting from participants' attendance; and increasing participants' networking circle.
Feedback was especially endorsing of all Victorian Chamber expert sessions and Champions.
Program four starts on September 13 and is already at full capacity, with Victorian Minister for Education and Women Natalie Hutchins secured as a special guest speaker for the first session.
As Minister for Women, Ms Hutchens has overseen the implementation of Victoria's first Gender Equality Strategy and ensured women have an equal voice in everything the government does.
The Victorian Chamber plans to expand the program into 2024, with updates to come.
