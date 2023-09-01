Bendigo Advertiser
Police searching for Thomas Stephens wanted on several warrants

Updated September 1 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:18pm
Thomas Stephens is known to frequent the Bendigo and Echuca areas. Picture by Victoria Police
Thomas Stephens is known to frequent the Bendigo and Echuca areas. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are searching for wanted man Thomas Stephens.

