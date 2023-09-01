Police are searching for wanted man Thomas Stephens.
The 40-year-old man is wanted on multiple warrants, including bail offences, failing to give information, dishonestly assisting in the retention of stolen goods, dishonestly receiving stolen goods and drug possession.
He is Caucasian, approximately 178 centimetres tall, solid build with short brown hair and is known to frequent the Bendigo and Echuca areas.
Police have released his image in the hope a member of the public may identify him or have informato non his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
