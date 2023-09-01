Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo council could seize Toolleen land after rates not paid

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 2 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
Greater Bendigo's council is poised to seize a parcel of land after an owner failed to pay rates and charges.

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

