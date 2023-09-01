The 10 players that will shape the BFNL finals series

The BFNL finals series kicks off this weekend and it shapes as a wide-open premiership race.
With little separating the finals combatants, the difference between winning and losing could be the ability of teams to shut down opposition playmakers.
Here's the two players from each BFNL finalist that will shape their club's premiership campaign:
The Dragons have few weak links and play team footy, but there's two clear standouts when it comes to their most impactful players this September.
If Sam Conforti and Bryce Curnow are allowed to play to their potential over the next four weeks then there's a very strong chance the Dragons will be holding the Bendigo Advertiser Premiership Cup.
Since returning from Essendon's VFL program mid-season, midfielder/forward Conforti has shown his immense class with some brilliant performances.
When he gets the ball forward of centre it generally ends in a scoring opportunity for the Dragons.
He leads the BFNL in effective inside 50s per game (4.8) and averages 10 score involvements per match.
When Conforti rests forward he's a tough match-up. He averages two goals per game himself.
Opposition club's have to put time into Conforti otherwise he could take a game away from them in the space of a quarter.
At the other end of the ground, co-coach Curnow is the Dragons' puppeteer.
He controls the tempo, manoeuvres team-mates and consistently denies the opposition forward thrusts through his brilliant footy IQ.
The Dragons are smart in the way they allow Curnow to free himself up and float across half-back.
Stopping Curnow's impact and finding a way for his direct opponent to hit the scoreboard will be key ingredients to toppling the flag favourites.
When it comes to the Bulldogs it would be easy to nominate their leading goalkicker Joel Brett and/or BFNL great Jack Geary in their two most important players for the finals series.
Brett has a huge responsibility inside 50 and he will be keen to improve on last year's finals series where he kicked six goals in three games.
Geary is built for finals footy on the QEO. Elite runner, premiership experience and he doesn't play poor games.
You know what you're going to get from Geary.
The two players that could elevate Square to the next level are Tom Toma and Ryan Hartley.
They are contested ball beasts, who, just as importantly, go forward and hit the scoreboard.
Toma averaged 29 possessions, 14 contested disposals and six clearances per game this year.
He kicked at least one goal in 10 of Square's past 11 games.
Hartley doesn't get the weight of numbers statistically as some of Square's players, but his impact is just as great.
Aside from his work out of the centre square, he's a strong mark and a good kick for goal when he rests forward.
He's performed well in finals before as well. Last year he averaged 24 possessions, five marks and five clearances in three finals.
The Storm have had an up and down season, but still managed to sneak into third place.
One reason for their inconsistent form was the absence of VFL-duo Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead.
McCarty played 10 home and away games and Moorhead, the reigning Michelsen Medal winner, just nine.
They're back for the finals and they remain the two most dangerous Storm midfielders.
Their ball-winning ability is second to none.
McCarty's grunt work opens the door for the Storm's running players, while Moorhead's elite fitness allows him to be just as effective on the outside in a link role as he is as an inside midfielder.
If McCarty and Moorhead are allowed to roam free it could be a case of death by 1000 cuts for the opposition.
The Hawks need to find a way to hit the scoreboard more regularly if they're to go deep in September.
That's why Clayton Holmes and Lewin Davis are the two players who, potentially, will have the most impact on their premiership campaign.
The Hawks could go with a defensive mindset, play Holmes behind the footy and try to win in a low-scoring scrap.
Or they could go on the attack, play Holmes forward alongside the returning Darcy Richards and Cam McGlashan and try to stretch the opposition defence.
Even if Holmes doesn't kick a bag of goals himself, he'll command the best defender, take some pressure off Richards and McGlashan and provide a target that will give the Hawks' crumbing forwards some confidence.
Davis is the classy game breaker that every successful team needs.
Davis doesn't touch the footy as much as key on-ballers Billy Evans and Noah Wheeler, but he is the player that scares opposing coaches most when he's around the footy.
The livewire half-forward can turn a game in the space of 15 minutes.
The Bloods' fortunes rest heavily on the performances of their midfield and star forwards Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants.
In the middle of the ground the Blood who has had the greatest impact this year is Brody Haddow.
He finished second in the league in total disposals, second in total clearances, first in centre clearances and second in total inside 50s.
His combination with ruckman Mac Cameron has been a highlight of the Bloods' season.
Haddow gets the Bloods rolling and Harvey is the finisher.
The athletic forward kicked 65 goals in the home and away season and was second in the league in total marks inside 50.
He doesn't need a huge amount of touches to influence a game. A beautiful kick for goal, Harvey scored 65.23 for a conversion rate of 74 per cent.
Harvey's presence also assists Stroobants, who kicked 55 goals for the home and away season.
