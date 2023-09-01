Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

The 10 players that will shape the BFNL finals series

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Conforti will play a major role for Sandhurst in the BFNL's September action. Picture by Darren Howe
Sam Conforti will play a major role for Sandhurst in the BFNL's September action. Picture by Darren Howe

The BFNL finals series kicks off this weekend and it shapes as a wide-open premiership race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.