I have followed The Voice debate with great interest. I am unapologetically in the No camp.
What is bitterly disappointing about the Voice debate is the very clear slant on the yes vote in the mainstream media. It makes it very hard for people to make a fully informed choice.
I agree with aboriginal leaders Warren Mundine and Jacinta Price that the Voice is both unnecessary and divisive. The abuse and threats directed at both of them shows just how divisive it has become.
It's pretty sad when people cannot express an honest opinion about any subject without being abused. It is completely unnecessary and un-Australian.
The Prime Minister could easily have set up his advisory group simply by changing the law, and not the constitution. Changing the constitution is always fraught with danger, as it is virtually impossible to change it back again if need be.
The other thing I have an issue with is the appointment of a group of unknown people to an advisory body (read un-elected officials who cannot be voted out by us).
I am sure I'll be called a racist - so be it. But mostly I have a big issue with the Prime Minister saying "just vote yes and let us worry about the details".
Sorry but I am a sceptic - after listening to politicians of all persuasions for 50 years I have noticed that they are pretty loose with the truth. So I know which way I'll be voting.
READ MORE:
There's nothing 'inclusive' or 'accessible' about the decision to close Bendigo East Pool in winter, as the Community Aquatic Facilities Strategy suggests. In fact it is discriminatory.
Because of its depth, it is accessible to swimmers of all abilities. The elderly, disabled, young, and anyone who is not a strong swimmer can safely enjoy the pool all year round.
The same cannot be said for Brennan Park which is proposed as the alternative. Faith Leach is also very deep.
It is also quite patronising to suggest that the younger, future patrons require a splash park and fancy change rooms.
Perhaps they might just enjoy swimming outdoors reaping the physical and mental benefits it clearly brings.
Correspondent Ken Rookes is starting to fixate on me, since I have dared to share a different view on the Voice referendum.
That is unfortunate, as it is not my intention to upset him, or anyone, but the fact is there are varying opinions on this.
If Ken takes the view that it is a good idea and will vote accordingly, terrific. He is not alone, a large minority of Australians agree with him.
That is what niggles in my mind. If one is firmly on one side of a discussion, one would normally state that view, and respect those of the other opinion. We are starting to see the opposite. That worries me.
Just as Ken stands by his view that if the government tell us it is a good idea and that's all we need to know, I stand by my belief that we are being gaslighted. The old saying comes to mind that you can tell a politician is lying when his lips are moving.
Refusing to tell us what is going on might save them from telling lies, but it does not qualify as telling the truth.
And that's what I want. The truth. It's that simple.
If anyone feels that Mr Albanese can be trusted with a blank cheque, which it is, to meddle with the constitution, go right ahead. Vote yes. That is is your absolute right.
If still in doubt, you might want to know more about it first. I know I do.
Pools should not be closed because are available source of recreation for people in our community. It is a ridiculous idea.
The East Bendigo pool is one of the very best in Bendigo. If you go to the larger pools, there is nowhere to do anything it's too crowded and too noisy there's no fresh air and extremely regimented.
If council wanted to save money they could stop working on the mall and stop pulling out the trees and putting in another lot of trees. It's ridiculous.
You need to stop taking away facilities that the public value.
MORE STORIES:
I wish to protest the proposed closure of the Bendigo east Pool. Why?
Long established family friendly area. Not everyone has access to a car to go to a distant pool.
Open all year, heated, for convenience and comfort off swimmers. Has a history, unlike Brennan Park.
Ditch your unnecessary ideas and maintain more Important projects.
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.