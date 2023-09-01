Bendigo Advertiser
Wagner's Ring Cycle had 'impressive' impact on Bendigo's economy

By Jonathon Magrath
September 2 2023 - 8:30am
Performers during a dress rehearsal of the Ring Cycle. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo's four-week Ring Cycle opera festival brought more than $4 million to the town's economy, according to the City of Greater Bendigo.

