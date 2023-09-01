Bendigo's four-week Ring Cycle opera festival brought more than $4 million to the town's economy, according to the City of Greater Bendigo.
Data compiled by REMPLAN found the epic opera series contributed $4.36 million to the local economy, with a $7.22 million impact across the Victorian region, calculated through travel, food, retail and accommodation throughout the state.
About 3700 people attended the Ring Cycle at Ulumbarra Theatre, with 25 per cent of those people from interstate and 3.4 per cent from overseas, including Canada, China, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA
Visitors spent an average of 7.8 nights in Greater Bendigo specifically for the Ring Cycle, with the longest stay recorded at 16 nights
An average of five additional nights were spent in parts of Victoria, with an overall average stay of 12.8 nights.
The show had only been performed five times in Australia and the $5 million Melbourne Opera production in Bendigo was the first time it had been performed outside a capital city.
The City of Greater Bendigo won a Performance Arts Centres Australia Impact Award for its efforts staging the opera, recognising the cultural and economic impact on the region and the Victorian state.
Bendigo Venues and Events (BV&E) manager Julie Amos said is was a great honour to receive the award.
"The city is thrilled to win this prestigious accolade," she said.
"This is fantastic recognition for our talented staff at BV&E from technicians to ticket sellers, to our volunteer ushers, all of whom went above and beyond to welcome visitors and support our partners, Melbourne Opera, to stage an incredible production at our world-class venue, Ulumbarra Theatre.
"Despite a significantly smaller budget compared to the $15.3m budget for Adelaide's Ring Cycle in 2004 and $20m budget for Melbourne in 2013, BV&E's partnership with Melbourne Opera was able to achieve outstanding artistic results, whilst being resourceful and efficient."
Apart from the opera, there were different Wagner-themed events throughout the city, including a concert at the Central Deborah Goldmine, a 'behind the scenes' gala dinner on the stage at Ulumbarra, performances at Langley Estate, opera talks and masterclass sessions.
According to the city, 60 per cent of Ring Cycle attendees went to two to five ancillary events during their stay.
The entire Ring Cycle was performed three times over 12 weekends between March and April.
The Ring Cycle consisted of four individual operas, Das Rheingold, Die Walkre, Siegfried and Gtterdmmerung and involved more than 350 Australian singers, musicians, creatives, technicians and event staff.
