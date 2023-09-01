Fathers Day cam early at St Monica's Primary School on Friday, September 1 with a good turnout for the "Donuts for Dads" morning.
Organised by the school's parents and friends group, the event attracted dads with kids in all class levels, who posed for photos, helped themselves to cinnamon donuts, chatted together and queued up for free espresso coffee in the Kangaroo Flat schoolgrounds.
Principal Fiona Dearn said events such as this annual celebration of Father's Day were positive for the school.
"It builds the school community and builds parent engagement with the school, which then supports students, who know we're in partnership with their parents," she said.
"The students are very excited to see their parents in their space.
"It brings us all together."
It was good to acknowledge fathers, along with other significant male caregivers, who generally liked to be involved in their kids' education, Ms Dearn said.
"I think fathers like to be involved. They're always willing to support the school when asked."
St Monica's Friday morning run club and football and netball clubs and the fact that many of its parents and even grandparents were ex-students increased the strength of the school community.
Father's Day 2023 falls this Sunday, September 3.
