Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

St Monica's Primary School Dads with Donuts Day draws a crowd

JD
By Jenny Denton
September 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fathers Day cam early at St Monica's Primary School on Friday, September 1 with a good turnout for the "Donuts for Dads" morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.