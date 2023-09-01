Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Young guns earn BJFL best and fairest honours

Updated September 1 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Clark (under-14 girls), Tyce Griffin (under-14 seniors), Oliver Cassidy (under-14 reserves 2) and Hamish Landry (under-14 reserves 3).
Mia Clark (under-14 girls), Tyce Griffin (under-14 seniors), Oliver Cassidy (under-14 reserves 2) and Hamish Landry (under-14 reserves 3).

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.