Young guns earn BJFL best and fairest honours

AWARDS season has got under way for the Bendigo Junior Football League with the first of its two presentation nights being held this week.
The BJFL presented its best and fairest awards for the under-14 girls, under-14 seniors, under-14 reserves 1, under-14 reserves 2 and under-14 reserves 3 divisions at Harry Trott Oval.
UNDER-14 GIRLS:
28 - Mia Clark
(White Hills)
22 - Leni Brown
(Sandhurst)
21 - Tully Place
(Sandhurst)
21 - Jordan O'Bree
(Strathfieldsaye)
16 - Dempsey McDonnell
(Strathfieldsaye)
UNDER-14 SENIORS:
21 - Tyce Griffin
(Strathfieldsaye)
20 - Riley Travaglia
(Sandhurst)
19 - Max Connick
(Sandhurst)
17 - Logan Wilson
(Eaglehawk)
15 - Ayden Hand
(Strathfieldsaye)
15 - Nicholas Harvey
(Sandhurst)
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1:
18 - Max O'Donnell
(Marong)
18 - Oscar Davies
(Huntly)
15 - Max Matheson
(Castlemaine)
10 - Cale James
(Rochester)
10 - Lorcan Mulryan
(Huntly)
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2:
32 - Oliver Cassidy
(Maryborough)
22 - Ben Jorgensen
(White Hills)
17 - Tommy Byrne
(Sandhurst)
17 - Dechlan Bridges
(Maryborough)
16 - Noah Poole
(South Bendigo)
UNDER-14 RESERVES 3:
16 - Hamish Landry
(Maiden Gully)
15 - Spencer Snell
(Golden Square)
15 - Paw Si
(South Bendigo)
12 - Ryan Mitchell
(Kangaroo Flat)
12 - Darcy Martin
(Golden Square)
