The Bendigo Spirit have bolstered their frontcourt through the signing of New Zealand international Esra McGoldrick.
The athletic 23-year-old forward is coming off an excellent FIBA Asia Cup campaign for the Tall Ferns, averaging 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
McGoldrick is currently playing for the Mainland Poukai in New Zealand's Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa competition, dropping nearly 15 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds.
"I'm excited to see the new team, the new coaches and be amongst some really great players," McGoldrick said.
"Hearing about what they players have accomplished and where they've played, it's just awesome to be able to have teammates like that and be a part of a group that's so experienced.
McGoldrick said the WNBL was always a league she wanted to be a part of.
"When I was younger hearing about the WNBL, I knew it was definitely a league I wanted to be a part of one day so it's really cool that it's actually my time now," she said.
"I've been patient and took in a few different paths, I went to college for a bit before playing at home and for the Tall Ferns."
Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama was particularly excited about McGoldrick's versatility.
"She's exciting because she's an incredible athlete," Kereama said.
"She's 6'2", long, can shoot the ball, can handle the ball, can get on the rim, can defend, can block shots, can rebound.
"She can do absolutely everything, and she's not limited to the typical 6'2" prototype.
"I literally have no fears in terms of her capacity to defend a point guard or defending a four or even a slightly undersized five.
"She's coming off a great Asia Cup with the New Zealand national team and I think that experience has probably put her in a situation that she became a desirable recruit for our program.
"She wants to work hard, wants to get better, and that's certainly the type of people we've tried to recruit to our program this year."
