NEWLY crowned Esther Cheatley medallist Olivia McEvoy says the Grasshoppers can ill afford any lapses if they are to get over the top of Mount Pleasant in Sunday's HDFNL first semi-final at Elmore.
The Grasshoppers played well in patches against White Hills in last week's qualifying final, but ultimately it was not enough to prevent the Demons from scoring a 16-goal win.
It put them within one loss of finals exit after working so diligently throughout the season to claim a top three spot.
McEvoy, who claimed the league's A-grade best and fairest award for the third time on Wednesday night, said she was impressed by Mounts' show of resilience in last week's elimination final win over a determined Heathcote.
"They played a really strong game on Sunday and they have finally gelled together at the right time of the year," she said.
"It would be absolutely lovely to knock them off, but we'll likely have to play at one hundred per cent - each and every one of us - to give it our best.
"We do enjoy playing against Mounts. They're a great bunch of girls and it's a nice rivalry."
There are definite and exciting comparisons to be drawn between the Grasshoppers and Blues, with both possessing a wealth of emerging, young talent, headed by teenage goalers Matilda McIntyre (Colbinabbin) and Ava Nihill (Mounts).
The rivals have shared the honours over the past two home and away seasons, with Mounts winning both contests last year and Colbinabbin two this season.
But the Grasshoppers prevailed in the most important of them all by two goals in the corresponding game last year.
It was their fourth straight finals victory over the Blues following two in 2018 and one in 2017, including back-to-back preliminary finals.
After a mixed season in which her side was rarely at full strength because of absences and injuries, Blues coach Carine Comer has relished having a full line-up on board over the last few weeks.
It has unsurprisingly coincided with a lift in form and all-round confidence.
Comer hopes the Blues can capitalise on their newfound momentum.
"There's no doubt Colbo are a really tough side to crack, but the margin was only eight goals last time we played (in early July) and that was without our full team," she said.
"We've got a lot to work on. We won't be able to have a lapse like we did against Heathcote. It's going to have to be a full four-quarter effort if we are going to have a chance.
"But we've got a really good, fun bunch of girls, who are getting behind each other and really supporting each other.
"All we can ask for is another big effort and for that support of each other to continue."
