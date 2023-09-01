Bendigo Advertiser
Old rivals Colbinabbin and Mount Pleasant do battle in HDFNL first semi-final

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 11:45am
NEWLY crowned Esther Cheatley medallist Olivia McEvoy says the Grasshoppers can ill afford any lapses if they are to get over the top of Mount Pleasant in Sunday's HDFNL first semi-final at Elmore.

