AFTER emerging unscathed through the home and away season with 16-straight wins, Elmore is ready to ramp up the intensity in its first finals appearance for 2023.
The Bloods will be aiming to take a giant step towards defending their 2022 premiership crown when they clash with White Hills at Colbinabbin on Saturday.
A spot in this year's grand final will be up for grabs, with the loser to be thrust into a cut-throat preliminary final the following weekend against either Colbinabbin or Mount Pleasant.
Elmore will enter the contest holding a 2-0 advantage over its grand final opponent from last season, winning the clubs' most recent contest in mid-July by 12 goals.
Following a well-earned week off for winning the minor premiership, Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards declared the Bloods raring to get their finals campaign underway.
"We're just excited to play finals netball again. It's a great time of the year to be a part of footy-netball clubs," she said.
Richards - third in this season's Esther Cheatley Medal count behind Colbinabbin's Olivia McEvoy and Heathcote's Brooke Bolton - said only a 'tough and consistent four quarters of netball' would suffice against the versatile Demons.
"Finals are always a lot more physical and the pressure steps up. Certainly you hope to get through unscathed," she said.
"But we've just got to play consistent tough netball for the whole day and hopefully that will take care of the win."
Taking a different route into this year's finals series, after coming through the qualifying final last year, Richards said the Bloods had tried to use the week off to their advantage.
"We were just happy to get another week of solid training into our legs and work on things," she said.
"We've had people come in and out all year, so it was a good opportunity to get everyone on the same page coming into finals.
"We've had some great battles with White Hills over the last few years and I expect tomorrow (Saturday) to be no different.
"They are just consistent across the court and have the ability to play people in all different positions.
"They do throw up some different challenges and can certainly change things up through the game.
"We will need to be prepared for what they give us, play our game and stay level-headed and control the things we can."
In a pointer to everything clicking into place at the right time, the Bloods welcomed back midcourter Andrea Wilson late in the season and have gradually ramped up her game time, including one full match.
Second semi-final day will be an exciting one all round for the Bloods, who will have their A-reserve, B-grade and 15-and-under teams, all chasing grand final berths.
Meanwhile, a 64-48 win over Colbinabbin last week came with plenty of positives for White Hills, including the opportunity to qualify for another grand final.
Dual premiership coach Lauren Bowles said the Demons could do no more than increase the margin of victory from their win the previous week over the Grasshoppers, but warned her players would need to find another gear if they were to upset the Bloods.
"I'm really happy with how we are playing - everything is coming together at the right time, which is what you always hope for as a coach coming into finals," she said.
"We are excited to have a crack at Elmore given our current form, but our pressure throughout the court is going to have to be switched on.
"We know their game style is centre pass receive, and maybe one extra pass, and then it's into Gabe.
"That's usually their style of play, which is totally different to how we played against Colbo, who are a little more of a space-type team.
"So from that centre pass, we'll need to put a lot of pressure on the delivery of the ball into their goalers.
"We also need to capitalise on any turnovers. The last two times we've played them, that has let us down. We've actually won a lot of ball in defence, but our transition out of defence and ability to score off those has not quite been there.
"But I think in the last few weeks, we've done that well."
White Hills won the corresponding final last season by five goals, before the Bloods extracted their revenge on grand final day with an eight-goal triumph.
