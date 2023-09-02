MITIAMO is grand final bound for the fifth time in six completed LVFNL seasons after surviving a nail-biter against Marong in Saturday's preliminary final at Calivil.
The Superoos staved off a barnstorming Panthers to win by one goal, setting up a repeat of their second semi-final battle against Maiden Gully YCW in next weekend's grand final at Inglewood.
The game was not decided until after the final siren as Marong goal shooter Mia McCrann-Peters was awarded a penalty in the dying seconds.
Her shot on goal after the siren missed, handing the Superoos a nerve-racking 50-49 victory.
The Panthers came from seven goals down with five minutes to play to almost steal the contest and propel themselves into what would have been a drought-breaking grand final appearance.
But they were left to lament what might have been after falling a goal short.
It was the second thriller in two weeks for the Superoos, who were beaten in the previous week's encounter against the Eagles in overtime, after leading at the first three breaks.
For Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson and her players, the win came with equal parts of relief, excitement and anticipation.
"That's finals. We had everything to lose and they had everything to gain after the last few weeks and they certainly threw everything at us. Credit to them, they made us work hard for it," she said.
"We've turned it on this finals series, that's for sure, and made it interesting for the crowd," she added in reference to her side's involvement in back-to-back heartstoppers.
"I sat down and spoke to Sue (Marong coach Sue Borserio) after the game and she said to me, 'I threw everything at you, but had nothing more'.
"What they threw at us was really good and they certainly left nothing on the court. It was great finals netball."
The clash was the third between the two teams in the last four weeks, with the Panthers getting substantially closer in the final two.
They were beaten by the Superoos by 29 goals in their round 18 contest at Malone Park and by 12 a week later in the qualifying final.
On Saturday, no more than two goals separated the two teams at any quarter break.
It was only early in the final term that the Superoos were able to break the shackles and set up what appeared to be a match winning lead.
But with their season on the line, the Panthers were able to dig deep.
A tense win for the Superoos was aided by big performances from steady goal shooter Carly Scholes and young wing attack Alicia Hay, who has enjoyed a stellar finals series to date.
At the opposite end of the court, Caitlyn Hocking and Abbey Battersby rose to the challenge in defence, while again conceding plenty of centimetres to their opponents.
"What we definitely do have this year is a team that plays for each other," Wilson said.
"It was a special win and great to get another shot at Maiden Gully."
The Superoos have been grand finalists in every season since 2016, with the exception of 2018.
They were also minor premiers in the non-completed 2021 season, which ended without finals being played due to COVID.
As it did for her good friend Wilson, the contest and result brought mixed emotions for Panthers coach Borserio.
But the overarching sentiment was pride.
"We had our chances each quarter and the lead changed many times during the quarters," she said.
"I would rather lose by one goal trying our hardest than by 20 goals.
"You have to make your own luck out on the court and every player from Marong gave it 100 per cent for their teammates.
"It was never going to be easy, but it was worth it to see the belief in the players' faces.
"We were nine down at one stage in the last quarter due to a slow first five minutes and then we just pumped the goals on in the last five minutes.
"We were in too deep not to throw it all away. We saw the chance and we took it, 7-1 in the last five minutes. And a penalty on the siren just to add to the excitement and rush of blood.
"I'm absolutely proud of our players and our whole club.
"We have three senior netball teams into the grand final in B-grade, C-grade and C-reserve, plus all three footy teams. What an amazing club to be part of."
Borserio praised defenders Tracey O'Donnell and Abby Thompson, one highly experienced, the other a young gun, for their effort in curtailing star goal attack Laura Hicks, but could not fault her team's effort on the whole.
"(Goal attack) Tess Teggelove was again fantastic across the four quarters and was patiently fed the ball by Bianca Garton and a tireless Dani O'Toole," she said.
"Tracey pulled in a stack of loose balls late in the last quarter, and her belief nearly got us over the line."
A third place finish for the Panthers was one spot higher than last season.
