Ecstasy for Mitiamo, heartbreak for Marong in LVFNL netball preliminary final thriller

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:10pm, first published September 2 2023 - 9:30pm
Alicia Hay continued her stellar finals series for Mitiamo by playing a strong hand in the Superoos' one-goal preliminary final win over Marong on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
MITIAMO is grand final bound for the fifth time in six completed LVFNL seasons after surviving a nail-biter against Marong in Saturday's preliminary final at Calivil.

