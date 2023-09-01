MARONG coach Sue Borserio is hoping fourth time's a charm as the Panthers prepare for preliminary final battle against Mitiamo this Saturday.
The Panthers will be suiting up for their fourth crack at the Superoos this season, but are without a win in all three previous attempts.
Saturday's clash at Calivil will be the third time the two clubs have met on the netball court in the last four weeks.
The Superoos defeated the Panthers by 29 goals at Malone Park in round 18 and repeated the dose by 12 goals a week later at Bridgewater.
The margin earlier in the season was nine goals.
Mitiamo, which forced premiership favourites Maiden Gully YCW into overtime last week at Serpentine before losing by three goals, set up their qualifying final win over the Panthers with a brilliant last part of the second quarter.
Borserio said consistency would be the key for her side after a couple of poor patches proved costly against the Superoos a fortnight ago.
"We need to put together a consistent second half, that's where good teams zip away," she said.
"Miti played a great game last week and I'm sure are keen to take the win."
As she has preached all season, Borserio said her squad's versatility would again be a factor.
Mia McCrann Peters showed she can be a matchwinner at both ends of the court against Pyramid Hill last week, making the move from defence to goal shooter in the second half with devastating effect.
Mitiamo can expect Borserio to ring the changes again throughout Saturday's contest.
"Our versatility will be needed this week and we will be using our bench to bring on fresh legs," she said.
"One of those will be Erin Stewart, who just won the league best and fairest in B-grade playing goal keeper mainly this year."
Proud of her players' effort against Maiden Gully YCW, Superoos coach Jen Wilson would love to earn another crack at the Eagles on grand final day.
But she is expecting Marong to leave no stone unturned in their bid for a drought-breaking grand final appearance.
"They mix it (the line-up) up a bit, so we'll have to wait and see just exactly what they dish up," Wilson said.
"Sue has lots of options and that's a strength of theirs, that versatility. You don't really know what they are going to throw at you sometimes.
"That can be a bit tricky. Most of the other teams you know who you are going to line up on, but with Marong you don't really know as they throw things around."
Given their unblemished record against the Panthers this season, Wilson said it would be bitterly disappointing not to continue their unbeaten run, particularly with a grand final spot on the line.
"But I guess that does put a bit of pressure on you as well," she said.
"We have beaten them every time we have seen them, but finals are funny things.
"We played extra time last week, so I guess that takes it out of the girls a little bit, but I still think we'll be better for the run this week if we can get over them."
The Superoos are chasing their fifth grand final appearance in six completed seasons since 2016.
