Fierce BFNL netball rivals Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne primed for another epic contest

By Kieran Iles
September 1 2023 - 3:00pm
KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling hopes a 'rollercoaster' BFNL season for the Roos is firmly back on track ahead of their opening final against fierce rival Gisborne on Saturday.

