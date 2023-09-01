KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling hopes a 'rollercoaster' BFNL season for the Roos is firmly back on track ahead of their opening final against fierce rival Gisborne on Saturday.
It would certainly appear so after the Roos nabbed second spot on the ladder following their massive victory over Golden Square at Wade Street last weekend.
It was a moral or mental win as much as anything, with the Roos destined for a qualifying final showdown against Gisborne - the team they displaced from second spot - well ahead of time.
Their fifth straight win capped a dominant run to end the home and away season for the Roos, who finished 14-4.
Gisborne did all it could to hold on to second spot, scoring a big win of its own over Maryborough - though not as big as the Roos - to also finish at 14-4.
In a season in which they have endured plenty of challenges, Cowling hopes their win streak is a sign things have finally settled and that finals will bring out the best in his girls.
"We're all pretty fired up and just pumped that finals are finally here. We just want to enjoy every moment and relish the finals pressure and netball," he said.
"Our whole season this year has been a bit of a rollercoaster.
"We've had two season-ending injuries, other players out with minor and other injuries, and some player unavailability.
"It's just been up and down.
ELIMINATION FINAL PREVIEW:
"We've had some great wins, and some not so great losses in there as well, but the last few weeks have given us a really good chance to find our connections and combos.
"After losing two goalers that we thought we might have had in Ash Gilmore and Lou Dupuy, fortunately Annie Spear is just starting to fire at the right time of the year."
Gisborne has always posed its fair share of problems for the Roos over the last decade.
No two clubs have looked as evenly matched in recent times as the Roos and Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs had the better of a dour defensive struggle at Gisborne in round 13, winning 32-25, while the Roos held strong in a 44-42 victory at Dower Park in round four.
It followed a five-goal win to Gisborne last season in their final home and away encounter and a come-from-behind three-goal win to Kangaroo Flat in last season's preliminary final.
Cowling said both teams undoubtedly brought out the best in each other.
"It's one apiece this year and we had an amazing final against them last year, which went right down to the wire. So anytime we play Gisborne, it will always take more than a quarter or two," he said.
"It's always going to take 60 minutes of hard netball.
"They have their guns back this week after a couple of weeks out, so it's going to be a real battle."
Cowling was, of course, referring to star Bulldogs defender Zoe Davies and goal attack Claudia Mawson, who were participants in last week's Australian Netball Championships in Brisbane.
Davies' Collingwood Magpies team claimed the title with a 57-55 victory over the Swifts Academy.
Kangaroo Flat will start the finals series aiming for a third-straight grand final appearance and the club's first flag since 2016.
Gisborne last made the grand final in 2018, when the Bulldogs were beaten in overtime by Sandhurst.
Their one and only BFNL A-grade premiership was won in 2013.
