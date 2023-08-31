Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo's confidence high ahead of BFNL elimination final showdown against Castlemaine

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 8:30am
CASTLEMAINE and South Bendigo will meet for the second time in two weeks as they fight to keep their season alive in Sunday's BFNL elimination final.

