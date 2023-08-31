CASTLEMAINE and South Bendigo will meet for the second time in two weeks as they fight to keep their season alive in Sunday's BFNL elimination final.
The Bloods and Magpies played out a thrilling draw last week at Harry Trott Oval, but will have plenty more on the line in their return bout at the QEO.
The winner will advance to a semi-final showdown against either Kangaroo Flat or Gisborne, while it will be curtains on the loser's season.
In a remarkable twist of irony, the clash will be the fourth in the first week of finals at either Bendigo, Heathcote District or Loddon Valley league level to involve a rematch from the week before.
White Hills and Colbinabbin met in last weekend's HDFNL qualifying final after clashing in round 18 the previous week, while the LVFNL's qualifying final encounter between Mitiamo and Marong and the elimination final battle between Pyramid Hill and Newbridge a fortnight ago were both repeats from the week before.
South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs said her side would go into the contest 'quietly confident' on the back of some robust form over the last month, including last week's draw in which they came from four goals down at the final break.
"I feel over the last month the girls have really got some belief in themselves that they can match it with these top teams," she said.
"It's going to be hard, they are a good side and have a lot of really good players. But I think as a team, we are playing well.
"Our full-court defensive pressure and being smart in attack are the things we are really focused on.
"Our defenders, Alicia McGlashan and Steph Goode and young Maggie Burke, have been getting so much of the ball lately and putting on plenty of pressure.
"And with our goalers, Chloe Langley and Liv Mason, I think they're as good as any combination in the league when they get fed the ball well.
"That's all come together now."
Excitingly for the Bloods, Burke and fellow youngsters Carissa Brook and Claudia Griffiths will get to play in their first A-grade final on Sunday.
After bowing out in elimination finals in 2019 and 2022, Hobbs said the definite aim was to 'go a step or two further' this finals series.
"We'd love to show we can go further and capitalise on our hard work over the last five or six years," she said.
"We haven't won an elimination (final), but I think we have a lot more calmness and confidence in us.
"It will come down to us having those connections working, but I'm sure Castlemaine will be just as confident."
Castlemaine co-coach Fiona Fowler said having to settle for two points instead of four last week after leading at three quarter time was a wake up call for her side going into the finals.
The Magpies hope history can repeat itself after they eliminated the Bloods from contention in the first week of finals last year with a convincing 58-30 win.
"Their area defence and press was something we didn't cope well with, so we'll need to keep driving through it and move it to have multiple options," Fowler said about where the Magpies' needed to improve from last week.
"We were quite stagnant at times and weren't able to release the pass.
"It's almost give and go really, just use the ball speed to move them. And then it's our connections in defence. Our biggest strength is when we work as a unit.
"We beat them convincingly last year in this final, so I'm sure it's in their memory somewhere. We just need to make them remember it."
Injuries have impeded the Magpies' progress through the latter part of the season.
Tara Ford has succumbed to a season-ending ACL injury, while slick midcourter Caitlin Richardson will again be unavailable with a back injury.
Adding to the list of coincidences surrounding the clash, South Bendigo and Castlemaine will also clash in Sunday's A-reserve game, after being elimination finals rivals last year.
