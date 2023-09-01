Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Northern irrigators back government's Basin Plan rejig rejection

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder Simon Banks at Macquarie Marshes in July 2023. Picture supplied by the CEWH
Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder Simon Banks at Macquarie Marshes in July 2023. Picture supplied by the CEWH

Northern Victorian irrigators have repeated concerns the state has done the "heavy lifting" on water efficiency and should not be part of commonwealth water buyback plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.