Bendigo council wants White Hills botanic gardens aviary torn down

Updated September 2 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
A princess parrot at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens in 2016. Picture by Noni Hyett
The last animal enclosure in Bendigo's botanic gardens could go if heritage experts sign off on a plan before the state's planning department.

