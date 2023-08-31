New arrivals to Bendigo have been treated to a day of bowls by the Strathfieldsaye Bowls Club.
The day, organised in collaboration with Grandmothers for Refugees, saw Karen refugees from the border of Myanmar and Thailand, try their hand at the popular sport.
Organiser said bowls was a fun, social activity to be shared, even with a language barrier.
"Imagine how hard it must be to arrive in Australia without English. Every time you walk in the street or go shopping there is a chance someone will speak to you, and you won't be able to respond", Grandmothers for Refugees member Di O'Neil said.
"This is particularly so for women who are house-bound raising children."
Strathfieldsaye Bowls Club member Gillian Wells said the day was full of laughs, with Karen refugees not afraid to have a bowl.
It was the first time the club had entertained a group who speak a different language.
Ms Wells said the club strived to engage with others in the community, and share its facilities with people who normally have difficulty in accessing sports opportunities.
