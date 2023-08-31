Nestled among the trees is this quintessential Aussie home, set upon 20 acres (approx.) and perfectly positioned to enjoy elevated views through the natural surrounds to the farmland beyond.
The house has only had one owner, who built and designed it in consultation with renowned mudbrick designer Russell Andrews.
Embracing sustainability principles, the handcrafted bricks were made using soil from the property and provide excellent insulation. The north-facing orientation and thermal mass flooring deliver solar passive benefits, while the 7 x panel solar system also reduces your footprint and bills.
With impressive features throughout, there are gabled timber-lined ceilings and a stunning stone fireplace at the heart of the home, a natural gathering point for loved ones in the evening and a favourite aspect of the home for selling agent, Amy Arthur.
"The stone was salvaged from the cellar of an old home in Bendigo," she says. "It was lovingly built and gives it a special feel."
The Jarrah kitchen with flagstone floor is practical and beautiful with ample storage, including a walk-in pantry, quality stainless steel gas cooktop and wall oven.
The main bedroom is spacious and bright, with an entire wall of built-in robes, stained glass detailing and garden views from every window. The two remaining bedrooms are accessed from the second living room wing and have built-in storage. Large timber windows provide an abundance of natural light.
The home utilises rainwater, with more than 56,000 litres in tanks, while a 2.5meg dam services the garden and the Coliban water race runs through the property.
Outside is a lovely garden surrounding the home, with pretty native plants contained within stone walls, pebbled pathways, and raised vegetable garden beds for you to cultivate your own produce.
Walk over the rise and you'll find 10 acres of cleared north-facing land, perfect for those wishing to grow some vines.
A three bay garage provides a workshop space, as well as undercover parking for cars, boats or trailers.
Bordering Bendigo National Park to the north and south, it's just 20 minutes to Bendigo and 30 minutes to Castlemaine.
This is the perfect retreat for a buyer seeking a one-of-a-kind property surrounded by stunning natural beauty, native birds, orchids, the nearby Goldfields Track (Leanganook) and the national park, all set among the foothills of the Herbert Range.
