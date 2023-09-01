A group of Quarry Hill residents are campaigning against a 40-house subdivision, saying it would have adverse effects to the Solomon Gully Nature Conservation Reserve.
The subdivision, which is yet to be formally approved by the City of Greater Bendigo council, would involve the development of vacant land at 40 Fletcher Street, Quarry Hill and the removal of 0.4 hectares of native vegetation including three large trees.
Residents believe the development would also involve a resealing of the dirt road leading to the subdivision, which would clear more vegetation.
MORE NEWS:
Petitioner Aldo Penbrook said species of flora and fauna would be at risk.
"I've discovered that there's a nationally significant protected species population close to the proposed subdivision," he said.
"It's the Eltham copper butterfly, they're endangered and close to becoming extinct.
"If the 40 houses get built, it means that there'll be more people impacting endangered species within the reserve as there'll be over 100 new neighbours living next to the reserve.
"More people means more pressure will come to bear on the viability of the Eltham Copper population and other endangered species such as Ausfelds Wattle, it may cause their local extinction over time."
Mr Penbrook said he believed the subdivision would also impact a Dja Dia Wurrung cultural heritage site.
"I'm very concerned by this development on what is presently a unique pocket of open space beside the Reserve and Quarry Hill Golf Course.
"40 houses will be built on small blocks. The houses will be closely spaced, it's totally inappropriate and will destroy neighborhood character and amenity."
Many residents use the area for walking, cycling, wildlife spotting, and to "escape urban life", which Mr Penbrook said was important for their health and wellbeing.
OTHER NEWS:
Liena Lacey, a member of the Friends of Salomon Gully Nature Conservation Reserve group, said local parents love to bring their children to the area.
"We monitor threats to the many unique native plants that occur in the reserve," she said. "It's a lovely area for our playgroup and we host wildflower walks for families.
"Our group is very worried that the development will result in more human impacts on the reserve's native wildlife and flora."
Mr Penbrook said there were also concerns a dam would be "filled in", affecting the habitats of frogs and birds in the area.
The petition had 60 signatures and would be presented to council next week.
The developers were contacted for comment.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.