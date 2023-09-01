Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Geary to bring up 200-game milestone for Storm as finals kick off

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Geary will play his 200th senior game for Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's BFNL qualifying final against Golden Square at the QEO. Picture by Darren Howe
Shannon Geary will play his 200th senior game for Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's BFNL qualifying final against Golden Square at the QEO. Picture by Darren Howe

WHEN Shannon Geary joined Strathfieldsaye in 2011, at the forefront of his mind was embracing a new challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.