Geary to bring up 200-game milestone for Storm as finals kick off

WHEN Shannon Geary joined Strathfieldsaye in 2011, at the forefront of his mind was embracing a new challenge.
The Storm were still just finding their way in the Bendigo Football Netball League having only two seasons under their belt as a newly-formed senior club.
But with a strong junior structure underneath and an existing relationship already with president Ray Patterson, Geary was excited for what the future could hold for the Storm.
What has unfolded since though has certainly exceeded his expectations, with Geary a four-time premiership player with Strathfieldsaye and about to join team-mate Lachlan Sharp as the club's second 200-game player.
Geary, 36, will play his 200th senior game for the Storm in Saturday's qualifying final against Golden Square at the QEO.
Geary joined the Storm as an assistant coach to Darryl Wilson in 2011 having previously played with Eaglehawk, the Bendigo Pioneers, Bendigo Bombers, Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat.
"Ray Patterson was president at the time I joined Strath. I had known Ray since I was a young kid and knew that with him at the helm it was probably a club I was going to enjoy and that my kids would also enjoy," Geary said this week.
"I knew there was a good junior structure underneath and with the young players coming through we could be successful and that has obviously come to fruition.
"I looked at it as a new challenge and although I had enjoyed my time at Kangaroo Flat the previous couple of years, if you're going to move clubs you want to join one that hasn't won a flag for a while or hasn't won one ever, which Strath hadn't.
"So that was a challenge, particularly with so many juniors coming through, that I wanted to be involved with."
And it's a move that has certainly paid dividends with Geary having been part of Storm premiership sides in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Along with Geary, Sharp and Kellan Smith are the only other four-time premiership players with the Storm.
"There's a lot of players who don't get the opportunity to experience premiership success and I've been fortunate to have done it multiple times," Geary said.
Adding to the sweetness of the premiership success for Geary at the Storm is being able to share it with family.
He played alongside older brother Daniel in the 2014 grand final win over Sandhurst and with younger brother Kallen in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 flag triumphs.
As well as his on-field career at the Storm, Geary, who after playing the majority of his first 150 games in the midfield spends the bulk of his time these days across half-back, also captained the club from 2011 to 2017, co-coached from 2020-22, coached the reserves to the 2019 premiership and is also now coaching the club's under-14s.
Geary remained at the Storm this year when the lure of a return home to his junior club Eaglehawk was strong in the off-season given two of his brothers Kallen and Jarryn - the former St Kilda captain - returned to Canterbury Park this season.
"I'm always going to have a soft spot for Eaglehawk and I still love going back there, but I think where your home club ends up being is probably where your kids play. Both my boys play at Strath and probably my little girl will play netball at Strath as well," Geary said.
"It (the 200-game milestone) is one of the many reasons why I chose to stay at the club this year. It means a lot, but I think it will mean a lot more when I do finish and you reflect on all that has happened along the way.
"I've played with some great players, but I've also got a lot of mates who play in the reserves, so it's not just the people you play with, it's the people around the club who you get to meet and become friends with that makes it really special."
Geary has played 199 of a possible 232 games since joining the Storm and all up his tally of senior games in the BFNL is 244 having also played three for Eaglehawk as a teenager, three with Sandhurst while he was with the Bendigo Bombers and 39 with Kangaroo Flat.
The Storm head into the BFNL finals series having finished third on the ladder, but significantly, with their best availability of the season for Saturday's qualifying final clash with Golden Square.
"It's going to be really difficult for the coaching group to make the selection decisions they need to for this week," Geary said.
"We'll be pretty close to full strength this week. You obviously want to get everyone right for this time of year and we're pretty close to that now.
"We're really looking forward to the finals series; Sandhurst has rightfully earned top spot, Golden Square has been a super resilient team; Eaglehawk has spent a lot of the season in the top three but lost a few tight games; and South Bendigo is a strong team with a super midfield, so I think it will be a really exciting few weeks of finals.
"Realistically, I think anyone could knock anyone off from here and that's exciting for the league."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.