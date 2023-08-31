BFNL: Who were the best players in 2023 according to the stats

With the home and away season done and dusted, the Bendigo Advertiser has taken a look back on the players who have made the biggest impacts this season in six key metrics according to the premier data stats.
South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow collected 299 more ranking points than second-rated Flynn Lakey.
He averaged 152.9 points per game, the fourth-most and the only non-VFL-affiliated player in the top five.
He twice scored over 200, first in round seven against Maryborough (207) and then in round nine against Castlemaine, where he scored 202, with his lowest score being 102.
Gisborne boys Flynn Lakey and Braidon Blake rounded out the top three.
Inside bull Lakey started the season with a bang, averaging 21 contested possessions across the first four games, including 28 in a single match against Kangaroo Flat in round four.
Against the best team in the BFNL (Sandhurst) in round 16, Lakey collected 25 contested possessions on the QEO.
Castlemaine's Matthew Filo fought hard in a challenging year for his side.
In a five-week patch from round nine to 13, he averaged 24 contested possessions a game.
Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking also racked up 291 contested possessions for the year and, along with Filo and Lakey, averaged 17.1 per game, the most outside non-VFL affiliated players.
In one of the greatest crops of ruckman the BFNL has seen for a long time, Bloods big man Macgregor Cameron was king of the hit-outs with 787.
Cameron also ranked first in the league for hit-outs to advantage, averaging 11.18 a game.
Dragons ruck Hosking is the favourite to take out this year's Michelsen Medal and finished just behind Cameron with 783 hit-outs.
It is more so his follow-up work at stoppage that could mean he takes out the coveted award, but he still ranked third for hit-outs to advantage.
Special mention to Eaglehawk's Connor Dalgleish, who has been rucking one out for the majority of the back half of the year.
In a year, Maryborough's defence got bombarded, it's probably understandable Kya Lanfranchi collected 89 intercept marks, which was 32 more than next-best John Coe.
On a day the Magpies could have won in round 12 against the Roos, he had his best day for the year, amassing 13.
Fourth-ranked Dylan Hanley will have a massive job in defence for the Hawks this finals series, with Charlie Langford out for the season and Clayton Holmes playing a swingman role.
Ryan O'Keefe and Harrison Huntley were arguably the most important players to their sides this year, with both being vital assets in stopping opposition forays.
As you'd expect, the players who have been seeded high in other metrics such as ranking points and contested possessions, are highly placed in clearances also.
Hosking was clearly the most damaging player from clearance in the league, accumulating 55 more than the next-best in Brody Haddow.
His deadliest afternoon came in round five at Harry Trot Oval, where he gathered 18 clearances in a best-on-ground performance against Cameron.
Eaglehawk midfielder and Michelsen Medal smokey Noah Wheeler was by far the most damaging player heading inside 50 this season, gathering 136.
Haddow was next best with 115, and the pair were also the top two for effective inside 50s, with 74 of Wheeler's 136 entries being effective while Haddow had 61 out of 115.
Cameron Manuel, in fourth with 99, deserves to be rated highly, considering how much time he spent inside forward 50 throughout the season.
