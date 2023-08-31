Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Train travel times improve with Bendigo-Echuca line completed

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 31 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first train at the upgraded Goornong station in December 2021, part of the Bendigo and Echuca Line upgrade. Picture by Darren Howe.
The first train at the upgraded Goornong station in December 2021, part of the Bendigo and Echuca Line upgrade. Picture by Darren Howe.

The upgrade of the Bendigo and Echuca Line has now been completed, paving the way for travel time savings of up to 12 minutes for passengers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.