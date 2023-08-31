Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's Paris Mouzoshas pushes for cancer tests on Daffodil Day

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 31 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer survivor Paris Mouzos. Picture by Darren Howe
Cancer survivor Paris Mouzos. Picture by Darren Howe

Paris Mouzos bawled her eyes out when she was given life-changing news last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.