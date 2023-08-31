Paris Mouzos bawled her eyes out when she was given life-changing news last year.
The Long Gully woman went to her general practitioner in July after she felt pain in her left armpit.
It was after test upon test that she was told she had breast cancer.
"It was kind of a blur," she said.
"The first month after that, I was at the hospital (Bendigo Health) for what felt like three or four appointments a day."
Battling negative thoughts and doubts about potential self-induced causes, Ms Mouzos underwent intensive treatments, including surgery.
Throughout it all, she found comfort in having family by her side.
"My mum came with me to my first chemotherapy session and I just cried," she said.
"I was so scared.
"But I had an amazing medical team at Bendigo Health, Peter MacCallum, my physio, psychologist and more. I can't thank them enough."
While she has been told she is cancer-free, Ms Mouzos wanted everyone to get checked.
"As soon as you see any signs or feel anything different, go to your doctor," she said.
"Or if you can, give this Daffodil Day and help those on their cancer journey or their families."
An average of 3888 people diagnosed with cancer in Greater Bendigo each year, according to data from Cancer Council Victoria.
"Cancer takes so much - from all of us. It takes from our friends, neighbours, colleagues, and our family," Cancer Council Victoria Head of Fundraising Lyrian Fleming-Parsley said.
"We can give for all the people who've been affected by a cancer diagnosis, whether that's you, or someone close to you.
"Giving, that's what Daffodil Day is all about."
