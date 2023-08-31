Stop to smell the flowers this weekend with these fun activities

Weekend Plans? You will have them once you get to the bottom of this.
Spring is almost here and it is the perfect time to stop and smell the flowers.
Wild blooms a plenty - including wattle - are out in force across the Bendigo Loop Trail and Castlemaine Diggings treks (and probably every trail in-between) and make for a lovely weekend activity.
The best part? They are free.
A little closer to home the garden beds in and around Rosalind Park are coming into their spring colour with city botanists busily planting throughout the later parts of winter.
Alternatively, its the time of year again when fields surrounding Bendigo turn yellow as they fill with canola crops for the upcoming harvest.
Shiraz Republic are embracing the canola season with their Cornella Canola Walks, giving guests unprecedented access to the fields.
The Cornella Canola Walks is also the best way to respect the farmers who watch over the crops - who have to deal with pesky Instagrammers accessing their fields uninvited to get their shots.
Shiraz Republic have created a track and viewing platform in their fields so tourists can snap away without worrying about having an angry farmer at their back.
Tickets to the Cornella Canola Walks are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free. A family pass is $30. Tickets available at Shiraz Republic cellar door 507 Hamblin Rd, Cornella VIC 3551.
So as this week comes to a close - start thinking about filling your weekend with flowers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.