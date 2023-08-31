Gaming regulators have heard firsthand accounts of the damage gambling losses are having on individuals and society during a forum in Bendigo on August 31.
The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) travelled to Bendigo to meet with community organisations to speak with those affected by gambling.
The forum was held after it was revealed more than $59 million had been lost on poker machines in the City of Greater Bendigo in the 2022/23 financial year.
That's an increase of more than $13 million - or 20 per cent - on the previous year.
MORE NEWS:
"During the financial year (2022/23), the VGCCC conducted 489 regional inspections across nearly 98 venues," VGCCC director gambling division Glorija Kuzman said.
City of Greater Bendigo contains 11 licensed gaming venues and in 2022/23 the VGCCC carried out 20 inspections within the municipality.
It found two breaches of the regulators' code of conduct - both were self-reported for trading outside of hours.
The VGCCC's monitoring has revealed that gambling spend was projected to increase by up to 65 per cent from pre-COVID levels in some Victorian regional local government areas.
It prompted a regional blitz of venues in March based on high-harm risk factors.
This included not allowing minors on the gambling floor at all, ensuring gaming officers were in the venue at all times and that YourPlay - the voluntary pre-commitment tracker that gives patrons a running total of the money they are spending - was available at all times.
"It is voluntary (to patrons) but it is mandatory for venue operators to have it there," Ms Kuzman said.
Someone who knows the lows gambling addiction can cause is Frankston-based woman Carolyn Crawford.
"Gambling sent me to prison," she said.
Ms Crawford "obtained money by deception" from her place of employment and used the more than $400,000 to fuel her addiction to pokies.
She said after being introduced to gaming machines in her 60s the addiction soon began and led to an 18 month prison stint.
"I became addicted to the pokies because my boss actually introduced me to them," she said
"Any time he wanted me to be with him if he had nothing else to do I'd go out with him and go to the pokies and then in the end it got to the point where I didn't have to be with him.
"I was obsessed and addicted to them I had to be there."
In total, Ms Crawford estimated she had spent somewhere in the region of $600,000 on pokies.
She said consistent counselling helped her get over the habit but even seven years since getting out of jail it is still an every day battle.
The VGCCC's regional blitz of inspections did not include Greater Bendigo, but it did take in neighbouring local government authorities such as Central Goldfields, Macedon, Campaspe, Moira, Strathbogie and Greater Shepparton.
All up, 78 venues were targeted across 19 LGAs and focus areas were prioritised based on projected gambling losses (significant projected 2022-23 gambling loss growth in comparison to pre-COVID years); high concentration of poker machines; and breach history.
"We found 74 breaches over the 78 venues," Ms Kuzman said.
"For some of the venues it was the first time they had been visited in a while.
"Following the issuing of warnings, 77 of the 78 breaches have been addressed with one venue still an open investigation, and that is in Greater Shepparton."
OTHER NEWS:
The VGCCC was created out of the 2021 Royal Commission into the Casino Operator and Licence and in June this year, the commission released a position statement acknowledging that gambling causes harm.
"Being a new regulator, we want to be front and centre in regional Victoria about what we do," Ms Kuzman said.
"We are quite loud in getting out and letting venues know what we do and we give venues a chance to comply."
Ms Kuzman said the forums like the one in Bendigo mark a 'reboot' in our efforts to build a strong partnership with the community - particularly through the organisations and the networks in local communities.
"Our mandate is to meet directly with folks from the community and have ongoing conversations, have observations on the ground and have people understand our gambling harm minimisation strategy."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.