Bendigo forum hears accounts of impact of gambling losses

By David Chapman
September 1 2023 - 5:00am
Deputy VGCCC chair Ron Ben-David presents at the Bendgio gamblin forum as (seated left to right) VGCCC commissioner Chris ONeill, chair Fran Thorn, gambling division director Glorija Kuzman and deputy CEO Scott May look on. Picture supplied.
Gaming regulators have heard firsthand accounts of the damage gambling losses are having on individuals and society during a forum in Bendigo on August 31.

