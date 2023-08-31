It's David versus Goliath in the 2023 edition of the CVFLW grand final.
Competition newcomers Woorinen will need to overcome a lack of grand final experience, travel and a Castlemaine side who have swept all before them in 2023 to claim the ultimate prize.
The Bendigo Advertiser takes a look at the prospects for both sides ahead of the big dance on Friday night at the QEO from 7.00pm
CASTLEMAINE OUTLOOK:
The undefeated and defending champion Magpies are an irrepressible force, having gone 12-0 with a percentage of 985.71 in the regular season.
They have beaten the Tigers in their three meetings by margins of 50, 93 and, most recently, in the qualifying final by 32 points.
While all the key metrics suggest it would take an almighty upset for the Tigers to get the job done, Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane knows all the pressure is on his side.
"They'll come in with the mindset of having nothing to lose, and we know they're capable of giving us a run for our money," Cochrane said.
"There's always a bit of nerves heading into a grand final, but I feel our group is in a good headspace, and we know we can do it, having beaten them three times this year."
The Magpies had six players selected for the CVFLW team of the year on Sunday night, with midfielder Aisling Tupper awarded with league best and fairest honours.
Tupper and her fellow midfielders hold the key to locking down the one area where the Tigers are capable of taking the game away from the Magpies.
The Tigers base their game around contested ball, and if they can descend the contest into a scrap, it will bring back the supposed gap in natural talent.
"They are a very physical side and not afraid to get the ball first," Cochrane said.
"The Hazlett sisters (Katelyn and Carlee) are great footballers, and we'll show them the respect they deserve.
"The good thing about our midfield is we don't rely on one person with both our first and secondary rotation groups being as good as each other."
If the Tigers fail to win the contested ball, expect a one-sided contest with the Magpies' strength - their outside run - to prove even more deadly on the vast expanses of the QEO.
The Tigers experienced this first-hand in round ten when the two sides met there in a CVFLW triple header at the venue.
While they had a dearth of available players, the Yellow and Black were cut apart.
Magpies half-back Rachel Thomas will miss the decider after breaking her collarbone in the qualifying final in a big out for Cochrane's side.
"We've still got Ella Cochrane, and one of our midfield rotations will go through half back, so we should be able to cover," Cochrane said.
Jo Allan hasn't recovered in time from her mid-season rib injury, and Ainsley Taft will need to pass a fitness test.
With these outs, the Magpies will only have two players on their bench which is where their one game in the past month can come in handy.
"For the sorer bodies, our lead-in has helped us in that sense," Cochrane said.
"But you do lose a bit of momentum having not played much, so we'll need to ensure our pre-game is right."
WOORINEN OUTLOOK:
While the conversation surrounding the Magpies this season has been about cementing its status as the league's premier team with back-to-back flags, Woorinen's journey has been a story intrinsically linked to its community.
A two-and-a-half-hour drive north from Bendigo, the Tigers are the only senior women's team available for girls to play footy for in the Swan Hill area.
They have opened up pathways for girls to continue their footballing journey beyond their junior days and made it accessible for beginners to start their careers.
It's for these reasons and more that Tigers coach Katelyn Hazlett is glad her side has been able to thank the club for their efforts with a debut season grand final appearance.
"It's definitely very rewarding as a player and coach to pay back the club for everything they've done in such a short space of time," Hazlett said.
"To get a team up and running six weeks before the season starts is crazy.
"But it got done thanks to the tremendous people at the club who back in women and women's sport."
In their first year of existence, they have already exceeded expectations, leaving them with a sense of freedom heading into a grand final few tip them to succeed in.
"You're always nervous going into a game like this, but I back my girls in and who doesn't love an underdog story," Hazlett said.
"Obviously, Castlemaine is a phenomenal side and have had a brilliant couple of seasons, but if we go in with a positive outlook and play the footy, I know we're capable of we're a good chance because you just never know what's going to happen in a grand final."
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Aisling Tupper: Was awarded the CVFLW best and fairest on Sunday night, having incredibly polled three votes in every game she played. Tupper missed the middle chunk of the season being on holidays, but to still win the award shows she is undoubtedly the premier player in the CVFLW.
Eloise Gretgrix: The other firm favourite from the Magpies for best-on-ground honours, Gretgrix has had a brilliant year at full forward. She won the league goalkicking with 49 goals from ten games and kicked five against the Tigers in the qualifying final.
Carlee/Katelyn Hazlett: The Hazlett's are arguably the two most important players for the Tigers, with both included in the CVFLW team of the year, while Carlee finished third in the best and fairest count. They're ferocious midfield competitors, and you'd feel one of the pair would need to produce a best-on-ground performance if the Tigers are to win.
