Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Bendigo Business Awards

Brougham Arms beer garden possibilities post business award win

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Brougham Arms could build a new beer garden and redevelop its bottle shop under plans owners are considering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.