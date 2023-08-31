The Brougham Arms could build a new beer garden and redevelop its bottle shop under plans owners are considering.
It is one of the big possible projects at the hospitality venue, which has been basking in the glow of a recent gastronomy award win at the recent Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
"That's probably going to be an exciting project moving forward," co-owner Scott Macumber said.
Plans are still in their very early stages but "everyone loves a beer garden and its been on our radar for some time," he said.
Executive head chef Anurag Dhaka invited the Bendigo Advertiser into the kitchen amid preparations for Thursday's opening hours, whipping up scones with chantilly cream, dehydrated chocolate gold dust and coffee soil (see the video above).
"My natural style is to use French techniques and fusion," he said.
"I experiment. Sometimes it doesn't work, sometimes it does. I like Japanese and Thai (cuisine) as well."
The secret was to get the basics right, Mr Dhaka said.
His direction and vision was one of the key factors in the Brougham Arms' business awards win.
"From my side of things, I'd like to give my thanks to our loyal customers. They are always really appreciative of our specials and that is a really big motivation for me, Mr Dhaka said.
Among plans for the future, Mr Dhaka wanted more of the degustation and other curated menu events the business had been pursuing.
"So more functions reflecting clients' thought processes, whatever they want, we will create curated menus, more degustations and collaborations with, for example, wineries," he said.
Scott and his brother, fellow co-owner Luke give their head chef free reign in the kitchen.
"We are 100 per cent up for giving anything he does a go," Scott said.
"A lot of people who come into the venue don't realise the work that goes on behind the scenes. It's a mountain of work they do in the kitchen, and to the other staff we have here working with us."
Mr Dhaka also thanked his team, and the Macumber brothers.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.