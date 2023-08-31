Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo rainfall massive drop from average, lowest in five years

By Ben Loughran
September 1 2023 - 5:30am
Bendigo has had a very dry August compared to the last five years. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
With less than half of its monthly rainfall recorded in the last four weeks, Bendigo has had a very dry August compared to the last five years.

