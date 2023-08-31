With less than half of its monthly rainfall recorded in the last four weeks, Bendigo has had a very dry August compared to the last five years.
The Bendigo City airport recorded 22.6 millimetres of rain, just shy of the monthly average of 52.6mm which usually hits the area.
The shortfall in rain is a far cry from the soaking felt this time last year when 91.2mm of rain fell on the city.
Overall this is the driest August in the last five years with 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 registering monthly rainfalls of 35.2mm, 71.6mm, 33.4mm and 56.4mm, respectively.
The fall of in rain has been linked to a potential El Nino system forming meaning a longer and drier spring is also expected by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting September, October and November to almost certainly be above median temperature and lower in rainfall than average.
The dry August experienced by Central Victorians also follows the very dry July which also averages 52mm of rain but only recorded 23.8mm of rain.
