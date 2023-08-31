Residents living along Peatlings Road at Bagshot are celebrating a successful petition to get the speed limit reduced.
City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted unanimously on Monday, August 28, to write to the Department of Transport and Planning to have the speed limit reduced from 100 kilometres per hour to 80 kilometres per hour.
Owner of Bendigo Farmstay Susan Pintos said a neighbourhood group had been discussing for a while how dangerous the road had become, and the abuse they would receive from drivers.
"One of our neighbours has a horse and carriage and she stopped driving her horse down the road because it was too dangerous and she was getting abused," she said.
"We ride horses and some of our other neighbours ride horses as well and it was really dangerous."
The road is used by cyclists and horse riders to access the Wellsford State Forest.
According to a council staff report, vehicles per day had increased from 636 in 2015 to 1456 in 2023, with many using the road as a "shortcut" between Epsom-Barnadown Road and the Midland Highway.
Ms Pintos said there were safety issues with school children, who walk along the road to get to a bus stop.
"There's no footpaths here, so they have to walk on the edge of the road," she said. "And some cars slow down, most don't."
Residents also said there had been an increase of B-double trucks using the road.
"The thing that worries me is the amount of big trucks that go through as well and of course they don't seem to slow down either," resident Laurie Jensen said.
The council report also stated the speed limit along Epsom-Barnadown road was planned to be changed to 80km/h as part of a federal government blackspot project, which would also result in the construction of a left-turn lane to Peatlings Road, and shoulder widening.
