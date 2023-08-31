Bendigo Advertiser
Speed limit of Peatlings Road, Bagshot to be reduced after petition

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:30pm
Joy and Charles Kelly, Laurie Jensen, Jason Peters and Susan Pintos. Picture by Darren Howe
Residents living along Peatlings Road at Bagshot are celebrating a successful petition to get the speed limit reduced.

