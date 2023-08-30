BENDIGO Harness Racing Club (BHRC) has topped the field with its 2023 pacing cup meeting.
The Lord's Raceway-based club was awarded the Country Cup of the Year at the Trots Clubs Victoria (TCV) awards day on Monday.
It followed another successful staging of the cup meeting on January 7 this year.
TCV chief executive officer Carl Coady said refurbishments to the club's upstairs space and outdoor areas, including the installation of an outdoor hospitality deck, had greatly enhanced the cup night experience at Lord's Raceway, and had in turn swayed the minds of award judges.
"The club has shown a lot of initiative over the last 12 to 18 months in upgrading their facilities and to attract sponsors," he said.
"The club races so often, as well as trialling. They just do a great job running the facility like they do.
"Bendigo has a great track, which has a great surface. The club should be proud of as far as the curator and ground staff go.
"The other factor is, Bendigo is usually the first country cup after Christmas. In the country cup season, there's a little break over Christmas and New Year and they are first cab off the rank.
"Bendigo does well, being the showpiece for harness racing in Victoria for the first time in the year.
"They deserve all the kudos they get."
This year's cup meeting was the first to be held free of any COVID restrictions since 2020.
Beyond its cup meeting, Coady said the Bendigo Harness Racing Club had significantly enhanced its reputation over the last three and a half years, in particular, playing a pivotal role during the COVID years as one of the bases for regional racing and hosting marquee meetings such as the Group 1 Victoria Cup in 2021.
"Bendigo raced through COVID when other clubs didn't, sometimes two times a week, so that put a lot of stress on the club, volunteers and workers," he said.
"But they came through with flying colours.
"They have a very progressive committee and pretty much do a great job. It (the award) was a well-deserved win."
The club only narrowly missed gaining two more awards, being voted as runner-up in the Country Club of the Year and Best Presented Track and Venue categories.
Warragul was awarded country club of the year, while Horsham won and best presented track and venue.
BHRC general manager Erik Hendrix hailed the club's awards success as 'good recognition' for the club and its loyal band of volunteers and members.
"We've been putting in a lot of hard work over the last few years in building the club, so it's nice to be rewarded," he said.
"There are a lot of great country cup meetings run each year, so to be recognised is a really great achievement.
"No doubt feedback on the street and word of mouth from those in the industry and participants has led to a lot of that recognition."
Hendrix said the next challenge for the club was to build on this year's successful cup meeting and make it an even bigger and better event.
Next year's cup will be run on Saturday, January 6.
The next meeting at Lord's Raceway is on Thursday, September 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.