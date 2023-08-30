ATHLETES raced the two mile or half mile distance in the latest round of Trot Around Tuesdays at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
The fifth Tuesday of the month is marked by 3200m and 800m distances at the Retreat Road track.
Jake Hilson ran the fastest time of 10.02 minutes for the eight-lap showdown of 3200m.
Fastest female was Andrea Smith in 15.25 minutes.
Beau Blythman ran 2.36 minutes to be fastest in the two-lap duel of 800m.
Just days after racing in the School Sport Australia cross-country titles at Stromlo Forest in Canberra, Milanke Haasbroek was back on Bendigo's track and was fastest girl in 2.49 minutes.
READ MORE:
Peter Curtis II and Barb Bryant were the fastest walkers in the 800m contest.
The Trots are back again next Tuesday when athletes/walkers will compete in 3000m or 1000m from 6.15pm.
Results from Tuesday night's racing at Flora Hill:
3200m: Jake Hilson 10.02, Harry Ukich 12.10, Peter Cowell 12.24, Josh Fagan 13.51, Richard Marchingo 14.59, Andrea Smith 15.25, Nadene Macdonald 16.32, Hunter Gill 17.48.
800m: Beau Blythman 2.36, Bradie Sheldon 2.37, Keelan McInerney 2.47, Milanke Haasbroek 2.49, Tim Sullivan OAM 2.52, Kyle Hilson 3.02, Bec Soulsby 3.35, Julie Verga 3.49, Airlie Intamanon 3.59, Peter Curtis III 5.46.
800m walk:: Peter Curtis II 4.06, Barb Bryant 4.51, Archie Intamanon 5.14, Sheridan Commons 5.48, Poppy Wainwright 6.01, Annette Curtis 6.25, Norm West 6.48.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.