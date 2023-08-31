THEY are the bright future of BFNL netball, and from this Saturday, the chase for premiership honours will begin in earnest for players in five of the league's 17-and-under teams.
Can top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst or reigning premiers Gisborne cap home and away seasons of dominance, or will the top two be upstaged by a peaking Golden Square, or willing aspirants Strathfieldsaye and Maryborough.
Here's how this year's final series might pan out.
(7-1 v finalists)
d Golden Square 55-46 (round 3)
d Strathfieldsaye 58-38 (round 4)
d Maryborough 63-42 (round 6)
lt Gisborne 43-49 (round 7)
d Golden Square 50-47 (round 12)
d Strathfieldsaye 47-31 (round 13)
d Maryborough 48-46 (round 15)
d Gisborne 55-44 (round 16)
Following a brilliant home and away season, underpinned by only one loss, Sandhurst coach Carol Cathcart says the hard work is only starting for her players.
The Dragons earned a well deserved break in the first week of finals and will take on the winner of this Saturday's clash between Gisborne and Golden Square in the following weekend's second semi-final.
Whoever their opponent turns out to be, it will be a tough assignment.
Gisborne is the only team to have beaten the Dragons - by five goals in round seven - while Golden Square got within three goals of the ladder leaders in round 12.
"It's great to finish on top, but the season only really begins, doesn't it?" Cathcart said.
"It's such a close competition; all top five teams have had such close games against each other and nothing's certain.
"Gisborne beat us early in the season and we've had some narrow wins over the other teams. It's going to be a really tightly contested series.
"There are some good quality players in all teams and that's what we need to try and continue to bolster the senior stocks in our league."
The Dragons' strength lies in their depth and versatility across the court.
Three players - Reese Gilchrist, Neve Pinner and Jaida Raco - represented the BFNL at 17-and-under level this season.
Gilchrist and Pinner (17-and-under), along with Raco defender Harriet Whiteacre and Lila Kelly (15-and-under) will all represent the North Central at next month's State Titles.
Cathcart insists there is no reason why her team can't make a deep finals run.
"I'm really excited about our depth, and that's what really helps us. If something isn't working, we've got a lot of flexibility in our team to make changes to not just our personnel, but our strategy and how we play the game," she said.
"We're fortunate we have a lot of bottom-aged girls and they will still be in the competition next year and will only keep improving.
"I'm really excited about the future and where we are going at Sandhurst."
The Dragons are chasing their first 17-and-under premiership since 2019, which was the third in a three-peat of flag wins.
(6-2 v finalists)
d Strathfieldsaye 52-31 (round 1)
d Golden Square 58-47 (round 6)
d Sandhurst 49-43 (round 7)
d Maryborough 49-27 (round 9)
d Strathfieldsaye 43-30 (round 10)
lt Golden Square 44-49 (round 15)
lt Sandhurst 44-55 (round 16)
d Maryborough 50-40 (round 18)
After a flawless first 14 rounds, the young Bulldogs were sent packing from the top of the ladder following back-to-back losses to Golden Square (by five goals) and Sandhurst (11 goals).
While they were comfortably able to retain hold of the double chance, it will be interesting to see what impact those losses have mentally ahead of a tough first week of finals showdown against Golden Square.
Last year's premiership coach Rylee Connell says there were signs her side had regained its edge and confidence in a 53-9 win over South Bendigo in round 17, followed by a hard-fought 10-goal victory at Maryborough last week.
"The last two rounds we have had some really solid wins and we have really learnt a lot coming into this finals series. The girls are really excited," she said.
"The losses were unfortunate, but I think they needed to happen. I was sad we couldn't go undefeated as we had beaten those teams previously.
"But it just shows how much development these girls go through from the start to the end of the season.
"Full credit to those teams (Golden Square and Sandhurst), they did incredibly well.
"It will be nice to have a little rematch against them on Saturday."
While Gisborne will start the finals series as reigning premiers, the tag bears little relevance to this year's squad.
Only one player, Bella Connors, remains from last year's line-up.
The skilful and accurate goaler is an undoubted star of the competition and a definite A-grade player of the future.
Connors, Dash Taylor and Emma Joyce were all members of this year's BFNL 17-and-under team.
Whatever happens in this finals series - and the Bulldogs plan on going deep - the future is definitely rosy for Gisborne.
"It's basically a whole new side from last year, besides Bella, so it's been a fantastic effort," Connell said.
"Our junior development or feeder teams do such a great job developing our girls.
"Even before last year, our 17s had always been strong. That's a testament to our overarching netball association in Gisborne. They do a wonderful job palming them up to us."
(4-4 v finalists)
d Strathfieldsaye 47-40 (round 2)
lt Sandhurst 46-55 (round 3)
d Maryborough 50-37 (round 5)
lt Gisborne 47-58 (round 6)
lt Strathfieldsaye 29-39 (round 10)
lt Sandhurst 47-50 (round 12)
d Maryborough 59-43 (round 14)
d Gisborne 49-44 (round 15)
It's been a tough year at senior level for Golden Square, but the performance of the Bulldogs' 17-and-under team has been a beacon for the club.
The young Bulldogs, coached by Lauren Swatton, produced a brilliant home and away season, highlighted by 14 wins, and will now look to cap their effort with a bright finals series.
Of that, they are more than capable.
The Bulldogs have established themselves as one of the form teams of the competition going into finals, rattling off six straight wins in the weeks after a brave and encouraging three-goal loss to top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst in round 12.
They actually led the Dragons at half time (25-23) and were on level terms at three quarter time (35-35).
Their performance that day will no doubt give the Bulldogs plenty of belief should they again cross paths with Sandhurst during finals.
Encouragingly, the Bulldogs backed up that form by beating fellow finalist Maryborough for a second time, before claiming their biggest scalp of the season in a 49-44 victory over Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.
The two Bulldogs teams will meet again in this Saturday's qualifying final.
Golden Square rounded out its home and away season commitments with big wins over Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat and is one of the teams that looks to be peaking at the right time.
Holly Swatton and Emma Keating were members of this year's BFNL 17-and-under representative team.
(1-6-1 finalists)
lt Gisborne 31-52 (round 1)
lt Golden Square 40-47 (round 2)
lt Sandhurst 38-58 (round 4)
drew with Maryborough 36-36 (round 8)
lt Gisborne 30-43 (round 10)
d Golden Square 39-29 (round 10)
lt Sandhurst 31-47 (round 13)
lt Maryborough 35-41 (round 17)
Strathfieldsaye's hopes of overcoming Maryborough in Sunday's elimination final have received a significant boost.
The Storm are poised to regain tall goal shooter Maeve Cass from injury for Sunday's clash at the QEO.
Cass has missed the Storm's past three games, in which time, Lexi Fennell and Sienna Eddy have combined in the goal circle.
Storm coach Fiona Schubert said the availability of the taller Cass would give her side an added dimension in attack.
Her return could not be more timely with the Storm having lost back-to-back games to Kangaroo Flat and Maryborough in rounds 16 and 17 before bouncing back to form with a big win over Kyneton last week.
"The girls had a bit of a lull towards the end (of the season) with a couple of late injuries, so they've had to adjust their game to counter that," Schubert said.
"But they've had a pretty solid season and are really excited about making finals. From here we'll take it one game at a time.
"We had a good win on the weekend and were able to put some things into play that we really need to be good at during finals if we are to progress and move through.
"We drew with Maryborough earlier in the season, but lost to them just recently. We had a few development (team) girls, which was great for them, as it gives them some exposure, but the injuries late in the season haven't been ideal."
Strathfieldsaye boasts plenty of talent across the court, particularly in defence, where BFNL 17-and-under representative Layla O'Shea and Maggie Gilmore have combined well.
Fennell, who has a couple more seasons of eligibility at 17-and-under level, offers great versatility, being adept at both ends of the court.
While the Storm have beaten only one of their potential finals opponents this season, it was an impressive scalp.
A 10-goal victory over Golden Square in round 11 came against the team that finished the regular season in third place.
Schubert is viewing the Storm's earlier season draw against the Magpies as a guide to what her team is capable of this weekend.
"If we can play to our potential, I feel we can just nudge ahead," she said.
"They (Maryborough) are a very consistent side across the board - they don't have many weaknesses.
"Having Maeve back will be a bonus. She will be a little underdone having missed three weeks, but we'll see how she goes at training and we will play her as we need."
(1-6-1 v finalists)
lt Golden Square 37-50 (round 5)
lt Sandhurst 42-63 (round 6)
drew with Strathfieldsaye 36-36 (round 8)
lt Gisborne 27-49 (round 9)
lt Golden Square 43-59 (round 14)
lt Sandhurst 46-48 (round 15)
d Strathfieldsaye 41-35 (round 17)
lt Gisborne 40-50 (round 18)
Coming from fifth, Maryborough coach Alicia Cassidy is aware of the tough task facing her young Magpies this finals series, but insists her players will grab the opportunity with both hands.
The Magpies will enter this Sunday's elimination final against Strathfieldsaye with plenty of belief following a 10-7-1 home and away season, having built some solid momentum in recent weeks.
They got within two goals of minor premiers Sandhurst in round 15, following up with a big win over South Bendigo and a hard-fought six-goal triumph at Strathfieldsaye.
The Magpies rounded out their campaign with a gallant and ultra-competitive loss to Gisborne.
It's a formline that indicates the Magpies could well be peaking at the right time.
"It has been very close between Strath and us all year ... a draw at home and then we overcame them by six over there while they were missing one of their goalers (Maeve Cass)," Cassidy said.
"But finals are always different.
"Our girls have been playing some pretty consistent netball and they are pretty versatile.
"I'm confident the girls can keep the momentum they've built up over the last few weeks going.
"To lose to Gisborne by 10 was an awesome achievement, turning around a 22-goal loss in the first round."
A talented line-up boasts several players to have featured at A-grade level this season, headlined by defensive gun Ella Patten and midcourter Millie Cassidy, both members of the BFNL's 17-and-under representative team.
The pair finished first and second respectively in the team's best and fairest award this season, with votes counted last Saturday night.
They will further represent the North Central region at next month's State Titles in Melbourne.
"Abbey Nalder stepped up and has played A-grade basically every week since Jordan became pregnant (A-grade playing coach Jordan Macilwain) and she has really risen to that challenge," coach Cassidy said.
"We've also got Zali Linton down in the attack end, who is fiercely competitive and consistent throughout the court, and a great support to Abbey and can also put up some lovely shots.
"The girls have been playing awesome the second half of the season. The loss to Golden Square in round 14 was a bit of a wake up call, so to come back and only lose by two to Sandhurst was a real credit to them."
Harriett Whiteacre (Sandhurst):
Her coach says: "Harriett is one of our young defenders and has really shown great improvement and been instrumental in setting up our defence."
Bella Connors (Gisborne):
Her coach says: "She is just incredible. She's been with us three years now, starting as pretty much a training partner, and just gone from strength-to-strength. Accuracy-wise, she is always practicing and so cool. I'm really excited for her to captain us into finals."
Holly Swatton (Golden Square):
BFNL representative team coach says: "Holly is a young player, who works hard on her craft. She has continued to grow this year, seeing her play in A-grade. Holly knows when to have fun and when to work hard, which is a great asset when playing under pressure each week."
Layla O'Shea (Strathfieldsaye):
Her coach says: "Layla is nice and tall and a really quality defender, who has played a few games up in A-grade for us."
Ella Patten (Maryborough):
Her coach says: "Ella is always a standout in defence - she very rarely gets beaten. She is a very clean defender and also bottom-aged, so she has another year in 17s to go. She's also had a few games in A-grade the last few weeks and has certainly done really well up there."
BFNL 17-and-under co-coach Nicole Donnellon (Sandhurst); BFNL 17-and-under co-coach Sharni McPherson (Sandhurst); Eaglehawk 17-and-under coach Jackie Gallagher (Gisborne); Kangaroo Flat 17-and-under coach Kath Schmidt (Sandhurst); Bendigo Advertiser's Kieran Iles (Gisborne).
