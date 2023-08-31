City of Greater Bendigo councillor Rod Fyffe can can do the can-can. Or at least he could this week, August 23 to August 30 2012.
Beyond a dancing councillor, Bunnings Bendigo were giving a helping hand Carshalton House Nursing home to run a woodworking activity, a well known monsignor was given an honour roll from Rome, and Zumba classes were in full swing.
Crusoe College were preparing for their journey to the Northern Territory for a clothing drive, a supermarket was getting around long running Daffodil Day, and thieves were stealing some hand fashioned chairs by tree loppers.
And if that was not enough, Legacy members were preparing for Legacy Week with pins a plenty, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang rolled into down - under the watchful eye of a local aficionado.
Take a look back at this week in 2012, in the gallery below:
