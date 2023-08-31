Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Throwback Thursday: take a look at photos from this week in 2012

Updated August 31 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richelle Hollis, Rod Fyffe and Kara Fox kick up their heels. Picture by Peter Weaving
Richelle Hollis, Rod Fyffe and Kara Fox kick up their heels. Picture by Peter Weaving

City of Greater Bendigo councillor Rod Fyffe can can do the can-can. Or at least he could this week, August 23 to August 30 2012.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.