A man who threatened to stab his ex-partner in the eye with a knitting needle and, in a separate incident purposefully crashed into a car in which his brother was travelling, has escaped a community corrections order.
The man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, was charged with making a threat to inflict serious injury, dangerous driving and unlicensed driving.
He denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.
READ MORE:
If the man does drive, Magistrate Michael Coghlan told him he could face up to two years in prison.
Magistrate Coghlan said he may have considered a community corrections order if the man had not been engaging with mental health services.
The man is on a disability support pension and is also a carer for his partner.
MORE STORIES:
The man told police his ex-partner "had a go" at his girlfriend, but denied threatening her.
He called her "jealous" and the court heard he said "if I had wanted to stab her I would have done it but I didn't".
The man was assessed by Ambulance Victoria at the scene in Central Victoria after the incident in late 2022.
The court heard that in mid-2022 the man, who was unlicensed, had driven his car and crashed into the side of his brother's vehicle while both were driving on the road.
The court heard this caused "extensive damage" to the car and the brother tried to get out but the door was too damaged.
His brother saw the accused in the driver's seat before he drove his damaged car home.
The court heard the accused had both talked about driving the vehicle to police, and later denied doing so, and his partner later claimed she was driving the car.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.