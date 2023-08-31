The City of Greater Bendigo's sale of a Heathcote property could pave the way for a new CFA and SES headquarters in the central Victorian town.
At Monday's council meeting, councillors unanimously voted for the sale, with land at 26 Herriot Street declared no longer needed by the city.
The site would be transferred to the Community Safety Building Authority, which would determine the viability of the site to house emergency services agencies, including the CFA and SES.
Funding new facilities in flood-affected communities was an election commitment from the state government.
"This year's budget provides $23.63 million to develop two new co-located Country Fire Authority and Victoria State Emergency Service facilities in Rochester and Heathcote following significant flood damage last year," a spokesperson for the authority said.
"We are continuing to work with CFA and VICSES to identify and acquire an appropriate site."
The site was sold to the authority for a price subject to independent valuation.
Councillor Matthew Evans said the city had a role to play in ensuring the communities of Heathcote and surrounds have adequate emergency facilities, especially in the wake of last year's floods.
"We're thankful after all of that advocacy there was finally an election commitment from both sides of politics," he said.
"It's good to finally see this happen and hopefully we can play our role in enabling this really good strong outcome for the Heathcote and surrounding communities."
The old CFA and SES facility was landlocked, Cr Marg O'Rourke said, with many locals advocating for a new facility and identifying Herriet Street as a suitable location.
