A 34-year-old Eaglehawk man has been interviewed and charged by Victorian Police with sexual penetration of a child under 16 and sexual assault.
The man was remanded to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 30.
The court heard he was arrested on Tuesday, August 28, and will remain in custody until a committal mention in Bendigo on November 29, 2023.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court confirmed he is facing charges including:
A family violence intervention order was also issued by the court to protect three people.
Victoria Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.
