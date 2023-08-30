Bendigo Advertiser
Shane Howard, Neil Murray to play Castlemaine Yes to Voice gig

By Jenny Denton
August 31 2023 - 4:00am
Veteran singer songwriter Shane Howard will play at the Castlemaine show. Picture by Darren Burns
Songwriting musicians Shane Howard (from Goanna) and Neil Murray (a driving force behind the Warumpi Band) will play at a concert in support of the Yes vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Castlemaine next month.

Local News

