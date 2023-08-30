Songwriting musicians Shane Howard (from Goanna) and Neil Murray (a driving force behind the Warumpi Band) will play at a concert in support of the Yes vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Castlemaine next month.
The September 14 concert will come a month to the day before the referendum vote, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday would take place on October 14.
Also on the bill at the Theatre Royal show are Dja Dja Wurrung Elders Uncle Rick and Aunty Pauline Nelson, who are brother and sister.
In addition, it will feature Wathaurung man Barry Gilson, who sings in his traditional language, and Jan Wositzky, the banjo playing founder of the Bushwackers, who is the organiser and emcee of the event.
Wositzky's "life work" has been in music and stories, he says, and it was storytelling as a writer and documentary maker that led him into remote Aboriginal Australia, where he heard firsthand about the history and injustice Indigenous people had experienced.
He believes the coming referendum is incredibly important, and says setting up an event to support the Voice was "in a sense a no-brainer".
"Firstly, it's raising money for the [Castlemaine Yes23] campaign," he says.
"The second thing is its solidarity.
"And I don't think all of this ends on October 14, I think we're building relationships that can go on into the future."
On the Voice itself, the folk musician is a passionate advocate.
"A very representative body of Aboriginal people have had dialogues all over the country and come up with this eloquent, gracious Uluru Statement from the Heart, which in part asks for a Voice," he said.
"As everybody knows, Aboriginal people have not been [served] well by the laws made by the Commonwealth. There's been billions of dollars wasted from a top-down Canberra-based model and Aboriginal people are saying, 'We want a say in these laws, we want to tell you what we think, we want to advise and recommend'.
"My feeling is let's have the respect and generosity and largeness of heart to respond with a yes. I think it would be a very cruel and nasty rebuff if it was a No."
While there was a fair amount of anxiety in the Yes camp about how the vote would go, Wositzky said he was not pessimistic.
"I think the No side hasn't put up a good argument yet. They've [just] picked at things," he said.
Meanwhile, there would be "lots of treats" for supporters at the Castlemaine show, including a "very beautiful" Welcome to Country performed by local artist Kerri Douglas and a "hopefully joyful singalong of hits like Solid Rock, My Island Home, Blackfella Whitefella and From Little Things Big Things Grow".
The Royal's Felicity Cripps was also glad to get behind the gig.
And with local artists such as Kavisha Mazzella, who boast a big local following, set to appear, along with speakers like local novelist Alex Miller, the event was set to be "just a genuinely great night of entertainment", Cripps said.
As of Wednesday morning, 200 of 300 available tickets to the show had been sold.
