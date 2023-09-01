A Bendigo court has been told the footage of an Indigenous man being arrested from a central Victorian home was "a fairly poor reflection of the way First Nations people are treated by some members of Victoria Police".
Lawyer Damon Pica made those comments to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court while representing his client who has been charged, and intends to plead guilty to, the persistent contravention of family violence intervention order, drug charges and firearms offences.
The man is facing a raft of family violence charges including multiple incidents in which he attended a protected person's address; four when he contacted them including one occasion when he contacted the victim more than 120 times from three different phone numbers before then attending their home; and one in which he sent a "series of abusive and derogatory text messages".
The man also faced a charge of persistently contravening a family violence intervention order.
The court heard allegations he had on one occasion entered her home without permission and watched her sleeping in bed before she woke up but "pretended to continue sleeping" as she was afraid.
By virtue of being the respondent to a family violence intervention order, the man is also a prohibited person to own any firearm - imitation or real - a condition which he has also been charged with breaking.
Police told the court weapons including a black imitation hand gun, a black imitation M16, a mariner spear gun and spear, a black metal bar and a homemade firearm were located in searches at the man's home.
The man's lawyer, Mr Pica, said he had seen the body-worn camera footage that captured the 31-year-old father's arrest on March 20, 2023, by the VIPER task force.
Mr Pica said his client was "treated pretty badly", "handcuffed with a shirt on in the backyard", there was "ridiculing" and a relative at the home at the time - a respected elder - was "treated pretty disrespectfully".
The court heard the accused man has been in custody since that date, and was previously denied bail as residential drug programs were not available for treatment.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said the matter would reappear part-heard before him in September for further plea and sentencing.
Magistrate Huynh indicated the man may face time in prison for his crimes though he is being assessed for a community corrections order.
The man who appeared by court link from custody was supported by family members who also appeared virtually.
"That's not to say they're not tired of my client's behaviour," Mr Pica told the court of the man's family members.
"But prison is not a place where my client is going to rehabilitate himself.
The man's crimes took place in locations including Echuca, Macedon and Kyneton.
He will appear back before the Bendigo Magistrates' Court in September.
