Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo lawyer raises concerns over charged man's arrest

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bendigo lawyer has raised concerns over the arrest of an Indigenous man. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo lawyer has raised concerns over the arrest of an Indigenous man. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Bendigo court has been told the footage of an Indigenous man being arrested from a central Victorian home was "a fairly poor reflection of the way First Nations people are treated by some members of Victoria Police".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.